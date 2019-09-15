WOONSOCKET - Cavalryman Richard Olney Stratford of the 1st Connecticut Volunteers died of starvation in a Confederate prison in 1864. Louis Barnes of the 2nd Rhode Island Volunteers was shot in the head in Fredericksburg, Va., but he survived his wounds and went on to live until 1889. And even though disease was the cause, Pvt. Henry C. Davis of the 1st Rhode Island Infantry became the state’s very first casualty of the Civil War when he died in 1861.
The Civil War gave each of these veterans a very different legacy, but they came to share a common resting place at St. James Cemetery. And they’re not alone.
They’re just forgotten.
“We went around and told the neighbors what we were doing here. Some of them have been living here for 20 years and they had no idea this was a cemetery,” said Greg Duhamel of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society. “We talked to the city clerk and the tax assessor, they didn’t believe it.”
It’s true that St. James Cemetery may not look like a cemetery. Officially known as Rhode Island Historical Cemetery No. 9, the burial ground off Logee Street has been neglected so long it looks more like an isolated patch of forest surrounded by houses.
But Duhamel is determined to change that. A volunteer cemetery restoration worker for the BVHS, Duhamel has assembled a crew of assistants who’ve spent the last nine Saturdays clearing brush, chopping down trees and unearthing long-buried headstones from the 2.3-acre parcel. He’s also been poring through historical records to find out more about the Civil War veterans who are buried at the site and, when possible, connect survivors to the remnants of long-lost burial plots.
“He’s constantly researching stuff,” says Denise Brandenburg of Woonsocket, one of Duhamel’s regular helpers. “Every time you see him he tells you another story about something he found. His passion is there.”
Duhamel says his affiliation with the Lincoln-based BVHS has helped him to access records from the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Grand Army of the Republic, and other sources to develop a broad picture of who is likely buried at St. James Cemetery, which used to be owned by St. James Episcopal Church on Hamlet Avenue.
As best he can tell, there were 378 documented burials at the cemetery dating back to 1834, which is when it became St. James Cemetery. But Duhamel said it’s quite likely the hilly parcel, sandwiched between Park Avenue, Pine, Logee and Front streets, was a cemetery before that. Some of the markers he’s managed to unearth are simple fieldstones, with no engravings, which probably predate the acquisition of the site by St. James.
The church officially abandoned the cemetery in 1904. Since then it has succumbed to the ravages of time, Mother Nature, and ordinary human vandalism.
Most of the headstones he and his volunteers have recovered have been unearthed from a thick layer of compost – the accumulation of decades’ upon decades’ worth of seasonal leaf fall and other organic debris. They’ve all been knocked off their bases, and many are broken, their parts scattered.
“Over a hundred years of winter, fall, spring and summer, all those leaves would pile up without being cleaned and maintained,” says Duhamel. “You’re looking at about a foot of compost on top of where most of those graves are.”
After the cemetery was abandoned, says Duhamel, families that owned plots in St. James Cemetery – at least those who had the means – began relocating their deceased loved ones to other cemeteries. Duhamel has also examined records for the removals.
The evidence he’s been able to locate shows that 48 of the original burials documented during the St. James era were later removed. In other words, says Duhamel, the available historical evidence – and the math – seem to indicate that there are at least 330 remaining burials in the old St. James Cemetery.
Of those, Duhamel says, 16 are Civil War veterans.
ARMED WITH chain saws, lopping shears, rakes and garden tools, Duhamel and his volunteers have so far recovered more than two dozen whole or partial headstones from their damp blanket of leaves and humus. Several are those of the Civil War veterans.
One of the recovered stones’ was that of Richard Farrar, who died in 1864. Duhamel was able to get in contact with one of Farrar’s surviving relatives, Margaret Farrar-Paquette, who had the original deed to her family’s cemetery plot in her possession. He invited her to see the stone.
“It left her speechless,” said Duhamel. “She knew they were here. She didn’t know where the stone was.”
Among those who are part of Duhamel’s mini-crew of volunteers are his girlfriend, Johnelle Bergeron, and Benjamin “Bing” Kubaska, a retired postal carrier who lives in Chepachet.
“I’m the chainsaw guy,” said Kubaska, who’s been clearing some of the larger brush from the site, crowded with oaks, maples, and catalpa trees in various stages of maturity. “I’ve always had somewhat of a keen interest in historical cemeteries. I’m retired, so it gives me something to do and I’m glad I came.”
Crews from the city’s Department of Public Works have been assisting with the removal of the debris, which the volunteers haul to the sidewalk for pickup. When they first arrived, Duhamel said, Police Chief Thomas F. Oates helped clear out a homeless man who was living in the cemetery, and using a grave site as his personal trash bin.
“When we got here we could find only one gravestone that was upright,” said Duhamel.
It still looks more like an archaeological dig than a cemetery, but it’s plain for a visitor to see the re-emerging remnants of time-swallowed, gated areas that marked off family plots. In addition to gravestones, Duhamel has unearthed old bottles, rusty license plates, and hardware from structures within the burial ground.
The other day he found a bottle that looked curious. He did a reverse image search on Google and identified it as an 1877 vessel that once held toothpaste powder.
But if there’s one person in the crew that seems to have the magic touch for finding buried headstones, it’s Bergeron.
They call her the “Grave Whisperer.”
“I found most of them,” says Bergeron.
No one knows her secret, but Duhamel says she seem to have a gift for it. “If she finds one grave, she finds three. If she finds three she finds six.”
If Bergeron has a knack for finding headstones, Duhamel seems to have a talent for motivating people.
“He just respects us,” said Brandenburg. “It’s tiring, I’m always pulling. I’m always bent over. But it’s very satisfying.”
As Duhamel tells it, he seems to have grave-hunting in his blood. A restaurant cook by profession, Duhamel, 27, says his parents, Rita and Fernando Duhamel, were the caretakers of Oak Hill Cemetery for about 15 years.
As a young child, Duhamel said his parents had told him his third great-grandparents were buried in Precious Blood Cemetery and he set out to find their grave. Over the years, he did his best to pinpoint the location, but he could never find a marker. He concluded that theirs must have been one of the graves that was washed away in the legendary hurricanes and flooding of 1955. Stories abound of witnesses who claimed to see caskets floating down streets turned to rivers.
His reluctantly abandoned his search for the final resting place of Augustin and Alvina Duhamel, but he was hooked on looking for graves.
A FEW YEARS ago, he joined the Blackstone Valley Historical Society and began doing volunteer cleanups and gravestone restoration work, often teaming up with community groups. He assembled his latest crew with a post on Facebook.
“We’ve been doing this about three years now, restoration work, cleanup work,” he says. “We deal with Boy Scout troops, volunteer groups, community service folks. We come in and we clean out the cemeteries and we try to find any gravestones. We try to locate each burial and we try to repair the stones as best we can with what’s left. We try to connect family members to their deceased loved ones that were forgotten or lost because of vandalism and neglect.”
Duhamel says no one in the crew gets paid “a penny” for the work they do, but he’ll get reimbursed for mortar, crack filler and special glue that’s used to reassemble and repair the headstones.
Duhamel says his research on the parcel indicates that the cemetery property has been owned for many years by Franklin Associates, a company that’s apparently controlled by the family of a developer who once considered building houses on the land. He said the state Office of Veterans Affairs has reached out to the company, but has been unable to make contact.
The OVA wanted to see how willing the company would be to assist in maintaining the site, Duhamel said. In the past, the OVA has replaced damaged headstones of at least one Civil War veteran that was located at the site – that of Curtis – and it will do the same for any others that he and his volunteers manage to extract from the earth.
With scant resources and no heavy equipment to uproot mature trees and remove tons of soil, Duhamel says it’s anyone’s guess how many headstones – or whose – he and his volunteers will find and rebuild at the old St. James Cemetery.
But Duhamel has no plans of stopping just yet.
“I believe we can find a lot of stones here,” he says. “We’re going to preserve any gravestones we can find and restore dignity and respect to the people buried here.”
