Cassian Duhamel, 3, of Woonsocket, is one of several volunteers helping to restore recently-discovered headstones and clear and clean up Rhode Island Historical Cemetery 9 off Logee Street in Woonsocket on Thursday. The headstone is that of Barton Barker, who died in 1865. Volunteers, under the guidance of Cassian’s father Greg Duhamel, of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, have been clearing the cemetery for the past nine weeks and will continue to do so until winter sets in.