NORTH SMITHFIELD – Local voters returned three incumbents to the town council while also electing a past member and a former town administrator to the five member panel in Tuesday’s election.
Kimberly Alves, an incumbent, was the top vote-getter, collecting 3039 votes, or 17.7 percent of the votes cast, according to unofficial R.I. Board of Elections results.
Former Town Council member Douglas B. Osier, Jr., who had chosen to run for Town Administrator in the last election, was second with a tally of 2,486 votes, or 14.5 percent.
Council President John H. Beauregard came in third with 2,443 votes, or 14.2 percent, and former Town Administrator Paulette D. Hamilton claimed a fourth seat on the council with 2,409 votes, or 14.0 percent, marking her return to public office.
Incumbent Claire Vallieres O’Hara, a retired local teacher, came in as the fifth member of the new council with a tally of 2,337 votes, or 13. 6 percent.
Missing re-election was Stephen M. Corriveau with 2,281 votes, and candidate Cheryl A. Marandola received 2,081votes.
Local voters also elected Teresa Bartomioli, a former member of the town council, to one of two available seats on the school committee with her tally of 2,235 votes.
Incumbent William J. Connell claimed the second seat with 1,796 votes.
Candidate Christopher Paul Simpkins received 1,626 votes and candidate Kristen Zitterelli, 1552.
Local voters approved the referendum question for allowing local sales of cannabis, 2,687 votes to 2101, and turned down the state question for URI’s Narragansett Bay Campus while approving the Rhode Island School Buildings and Green Economy bond questions.
