Osier hopes to strike a balance between growth, preservation
NORTH SMITHFIELD — Douglas B. Osier Jr. is taking a personal approach in his campaign for town administrator in the Nov. 3 town election, while also following social distancing protocols that have been a must during this year’s election season under COVID-19.
“It’s going well, I have been actively walking the neighborhoods in a safe manner, obviously taking precautions for COVID,” Osier, a member of the town council, said of his effort to become outgoing Town Administrator Gary Ezovski’s replacement.
“I’ve enjoyed the community aspect of hearing from residents directly,” Osier said, while noting that the campaign has given him an understanding of some of the concerns local residents have for their town.
It’s part of the same view he has taken as a member of the council in trying to figure out how he can better serve local residents.
“That accountability and that accessibility piece has been really important to me
Osier
on the council and it’s something I want to continue to bring forward with an open door policy if I am elected,” Osier said.
Although Osier trailed his opponent, fellow council member Paul Zwolenski, in the Sept. 8 primary that sent both candidates on to the general election, Osier said he has been encouraged by the reaction of voters he has met.
“I’ve had a lot of good feedback from the residents out there and I’m staying optimistic and hoping for the best come Nov. 3,” he said. “When you do come across residents, it’s been positive.”
Osier has heard residents tell him of their concerns about the growth of solar power projects in the community and related issues such as blasting.
“It’s kind of the direction the town took a while back and, you know, it is definitely a concern that I think is continuing,” Osier said of the resident feedback he has encountered over local development.
In response, Osier said he would continue to advocate for a position he has taken on the council for a more cautious approach to such projects.
“If I’m elected, one of the things that I’ve been really big on is, obviously, when it comes to protecting our rural landscape resources and histories, I think there is a balance out there that we need,” Osier said.
“Renewables, they definitely offer a needed energy source, but they shouldn’t be at the expense of rural landscaping and property values or even residents’ quality of life,” Osier said. “That’s what I’ve been hearing out there. So we need to find that balance between how do we bring in commercial revenue and commercial opportunity without sacrificing or compromising the makeup of the town.”
On the council, Osier said he has advocated for more planning in regard to such developments and also sticking to the review processes and ordinances the town already has in place.
“One of the things I would love to do is create both a short- and long-term strategic plan to align all projects so we can complete these things on time and on budget,” he said.
In terms of local budgeting, Osier, former chair of the town budget committee, said he would ensure that “we are spending taxpayers’ dollars efficiently and effectively and it’s sustainable in the long run.”
One option is to find appropriate funding sources, whether that involves grants or other funding sources, to reduce the use of bonded debt, he said.
“Obviously I’m very big on accessibility and being available to the residents, and I would offer an open door policy that will allow residents to come and speak to me,” Osier said, while noting he would listen to their concerns about the town’s operations.
“And I also think that we can do more to leverage the tools that we have to reach residents. I was very big on pushing the council to pass live streaming and getting our meetings back on public access,” Osier said.
Osier said a key issue in this year’s election is how the town should handle its growth in the future considering its rural makeup and the need for added town revenues.
“I think there is a balance that needs to be found,” Osier said.
“You can look to the comprehensive plan and identify certain areas of the town and sections of the town where the rural character really should be preserved,” he said, while citing a need to retain open space and natural resources.
There are also areas of the town suited to commercial development that can be guided by the town’s comprehensive plan and planning process, he said.
“I think we need to do a better job of crafting and refining ordinances and policies that make the plan more actionable, and not just a plan for referencing from time to time,” Osier said.
“But I think we have to do it with the balance, that balance is really important. I’ve heard from a lot of residents that they moved to town, and my wife and I did the same thing, they moved to town because of its rural character and the charm that it provides, so we can’t just all of a sudden just say we’re going to allow commercial and sacrifice that,” Osier said.
Development needs to be done in a smart and measurable way while the town takes steps to protect its resources, like recharge zones, open space and woodlands, he said.
“I think it is a balance, when it comes to the end of the day, between growing the commercial bases without sacrificing the quality of life and resources,” Osier said.
Zwolenski aims to find common ground among residents
NORTH SMITHFIELD — Paul Zwolenski, vice president of the town council, is looking to continue his local contributions to town government as the new town administrator to be elected on Nov. 3.
Zwolenski took the lead in a Sept. 8 primary contest sending him, with a total of 524 non-partisan primary votes; and fellow council member Douglas T. Osier Jr., with 385 votes, onto the general election Nov. 3.
A third candidate, Paul M. Jones, was eliminated from the contest after receiving 361 primary votes.
As the campaign heads to the general election with votes already being cast through early voting at town hall and by mail, Zwolenski is focusing on meeting local voters where he can.
“It’s going well. Absolutely well,” Zwolenski said of a campaign marked by social distancing and safety protocols aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
“I have been out at the one poll, town
Zwolenski
hall, meeting people and waving to them. People are out there giving me the thumbs up, waving to me. It’s encouraging, it is encouraging,” Zwolenski said of the in-person early voting that has begun.
Zwolenski chose to run for the town administrator post Gary Ezovski is giving up after two terms in office as a way to continue his work on behalf of the town for the past 26 years.
“I started out on the planning board, cell tower committee, zoning, planning,” Zwolenski, a former town planner and member of the planning board, noted. “For 26 years I’ve been contributing because I love the town.”
“I was not fortunate enough to have been born in the town, but I moved to North Smithfield because of the great school system, the great community support, the athletics for kids playing soccer, basketball,” Zwolenski, a local youth basketball coach, noted.
Zwolenski said a major challenge for the next town administrator will be seeking consensus among local residents, who have differing viewpoints on a variety of topics.
“I think the biggest issue is that there are so many tremendous, talented people in this town that can contribute,” Zwolenski said of residents who have shown an interest in local issues in the past.
“These people are so talented,” he said. “If they all came together and worked together we would have a much better community.”
Zwolenski said it may not be possible to get everyone to agree all the time, but he also believes in the need to work toward consensus for the town’s benefit.
“If everybody just came together, those people that are involved, if they came together and worked on consensus, how good would this be,” Zwolenski said. “We have a great town.”
Zwolenski credited Ezovski with leaving the town in a great financial position for the future with the help of the town council and said he would seek to continue that goal for stable finances in his own administration.
“Most importantly, we have some really dedicated people in the town working in all the departments, and I am willing to work with them to make sure we come up with a great solution for the issues that we face,” Zwolenski said.
Currently, the town is faced with a challenge in gaining state assistance with the impacts of the current crisis. Zwolenski said he would work to improve that outlook as administrator.
“I think I will be a great voice, not just for the town but across the state, when we go to the state looking to get answers,” he said.
If elected, Zwolenski said he would take a cautious approach to immediate change in local government and would meet with and listen to people when setting a new direction for the community.
“It’s going to take time to see who, what, where, I’m going to look at the people in town government and, more important, I’m going to listen to the people in the town who talk to me, call me and come visit me,” Zwolenski said.
“Tell me where I can meet you, let’s talk about this,” Zwolenski said. “I’ve always done that.”
How residents view their community is also important, he explained.
“The big goal is to make our town continue to be a town,” he said. “We’re not a city, we are a town and people moved here because of the great school system.”
“I did, 32 years ago. We moved here because of the neighborhoods, we knew each other, we knew who we could contact,” Zwolenski said of his own family’s experiences in North Smithfield.
As town administrator, Zwolenski said he would seek to keep lines of communication open with residents.
“That’s my big goal, I want to keep it open so that everybody in town can contact town administration,” he said. “‘What do you need? You need a new trash barrel, let me know. I will hand you off to the director of public works.’”
Zwolenski said he has already experienced such feedback as part of his campaign.
“I had one person tell me she was not voting for me, I said that’s alright, tell me why you didn’t vote for me,” Zwolenski related.
Zwolenski said the voter responded, “Well, because I didn’t know you.”
“I said, ‘That’s great, well, now you know me, tell me what you want to speak about,’” Zwolenski said. “And she talked to me about the school system, she talked to me about zoning, she talked to me about planning, she talked to me about budgets.”
As the short conversation ended, Zwolenski told the voter, “If I am fortunate enough to be elected as Town Administrator, please call me.”
“And she said, ‘I will,’” he said.
“It was one of those moments that let you know this is why we do this,” Zwolenski said.
