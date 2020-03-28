Kenneth Uribe and Christopher Hishelle have been holed up in their Woonsocket apartment since Monday eating mostly Hungry-Man frozen dinners and binge watching shows on Netflix.
They’re doing their part to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus, but by Friday, the whole self-isolation thing was starting to wear thin.
“We know you can’t get too close to people, but we’re going crazy. We had to get out and walk,” Uribe said as the two 20-somethings made their way to the Family Dollar store on Clinton Street to stock up on Mountain Dew.
Uribe and Hishelle weren’t alone. From Woonsocket to Pawtucket, folks were out in full force Friday, strolling on city sidewalks, peddling down bike paths and jogging around town commons as temperatures flirted with the 60-degree mark.
The great outdoors has taken on new significance for people working and sheltering-in at home or trying to avoid large gatherings in public spaces due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Whether it’s a short jaunt around the neighborhood to get some fresh air and clear their minds, or a long hike at a local wildlife refuge, people are out walking like never before.
State health officials say you can still go outside to get fresh air, however, you must practice social distancing while outside and avoid touching surfaces frequently touched by others
Adhering to Massachusetts’ stay-at-home order for the past two weeks, Cindy McKellick of Bellingham counts on walks outside to stay active and healthy – and maintain her sanity.
“I’ve never been so bored in my life!” said McKellick, who heads out every day to walk the paved pathway that circles the parameter of the Bellingham Town Common.
“Staying indoors isn’t fun, but at least I can do some things around the house that I’ve been putting off,” she says.
Kim Utterman and her walking partner, Aileen Moquin, both of Bellingham, walk at the common every morning for at least a mile or two.
“There are a lot of us who come here every day to walk and we all do our best to stay at least six feet away from each,” says Utterman, a pre-school teacher who has not worked since Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker closed schools two weeks ago.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Management, the state’s hiking trails are seeing an unprecedented number of visitors and heavy use since the pandemic. State parks and management areas are open, but all indoor spaces such as park offices, restrooms and nature centers are closed.
“Rhode Islanders appreciate a walk on a favorite hiking trail or along the shoreline, but they must practice social distancing in order for these amenities to stay open,” says Rhode Island DEM Director Janet Coit.
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s five refuges in Rhode Island are open, but restrooms and visitor centers are closed. In addition, the National Park Service continues to welcome visitors to the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park and the Roger Williams National Memorial.
The Audubon Society of Rhode Island has closed its main offices in Smithfield and Bristol through the end of March, but trails and parking lots remain open.
The Audubon Society of Massachusetts, however, made the decision Tuesday to close all of its wildlife sanctuaries and trails to any visitation until further notice.
“We know how important it is to get out in nature, and there is nothing we like better than seeing people enjoying our trail system,” Mass Audubon President Gary Clayton said in a statement. “But the health and safety of the residents of Massachusetts and beyond must take priority. Our hope is that these extreme measures will help flatten the curve, so we can soon go back to business as usual.”
John Miller, a personal trainer and owner of Personal Fit in Cumberland, says it’s encouraging to see so many people taking a break from self-isolation to walk and jog.
“There are so many reasons to get out there and just move,” Miller says. “Maintaining mobility and strength is critical no mater what your age. Even moderate exercise will do wonders for your mindset during difficult times.”
Miller says it can be challenging to cope with turbulent events like a deadly global pandemic.
“A lot of us are worried about what’s happening in the world and there are so many people dealing with financial stress,” he said. “The worst thing you can do is stay indoors 24-7 watching the news and stressing out. That can snowball into all kinds of bad things such as depression. And once you go down that hole it’s difficult to get back out.”
Miller says there is a silver lining to having to self-isolate during these tough times.
“Now you can do all of the things you said you couldn’t do because of a lack of time, whether it’s trying to exercise and eat better or spend more quality time with your loved ones.”
