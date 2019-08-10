WOONSOCKET — For parents who lament a bygone era of child play that predates the Digital Age, help has just arrived at World War II Veterans Memorial Park.
And it’s very blue.
Say hello to Big Blue Blocks, an old-fashioned kind of toy that’s part puzzle, part building block and part, well, whoever’s playing with the oversize bricks, bars and parabolic shapes of cushy, sky-colored foam rubber. The interlocking parts let children decide how they fit together best and what they can make out of them.
“It’s a loose part play system,” explains former educator Jason Riccardi of Imagination Playground, the company that owns the Blue Blocks brand. “Most toys developed today are very directed. You get a race car, you know how to race it. You get a video game, you know how to play it.”
Blue Blocks allow children to engage in “self-directed play” like some of the hot pop culture toys of yesteryear, says Riccardi. “Legos in their heyday were child-directed play,” he says. But imagination-driven, child-directed toys aren’t so common any more – even in the pantheon of playthings that don’t run on computer chips. “You go buy Legos today, they’re in kits,” says Riccardi. “You build the Death Star or the Millenium Falcon.”
Riccardi provided the playtime primer as Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt unveiled the Blue Blocks near the Splash Pad recently at World War II Park, where a group of children jumped into a pile of the geometric forms like ponderous little carpenters with a set of new tools. Using a Community Development Block Grant, the city spent about $3,800 to buy several sets of the blocks after the mayor read about them in a magazine – which shouldn’t be surprising. The blocks are the brainchild of award-wining architect David Rockwell, founder of the New York based Rockwell Group, and they’ve been written about in The Wall Street Journal, Slate Magazine and the New York Times.
The blocks will be available for children to use at World War II Park on Tuesdays from 10-noon.
“The fact that so many children are engaged in electronics, sometimes you tend to lose the creativeness and using your imagination to build something,” the mayor said. “It kind of reminded me of Lincoln Logs when I was growing up, or regular old wooden blocks that we would use to build, and I thought this is really good, it’s actually engaging kids with different shapes.”
Just as Riccardi was explaining what self-directed play is all about, a boy who looked to be about four years old approached him with an unscripted, real-life illustration for his impromptu lecture, holding a stack of cube-like blocks that he’d attached together to make something resembling a large tree branch.
Riccardi turned his attention to the child and asked, “And this gentleman just made a what?”
“A superstrong bat,” the boy told him.
“And no one had to tell him what to do with those parts,” said Riccardi. “He had to look at those shapes. And it forced him to use his imagination and critical thinking to come up with, ‘What am I going to build and how am I going to build it.’”
Though the inspiration for the blocks comes from New York, Imagination Playground has them fabricated just a few miles from Woonsocket, in the North End of Providence. They’re produced from high-density foam rubber that’s mildew and mold resistant by Eco Global Manufacturing, 292 Charles St., near the central post office.
And they’re blue for a reason, says Riccardi.
A play system that was the result of years of research by the Rockwell Group, the blocks are blue because it’s the least-distracting, most soothing color in the spectrum. It stands the best chance of allowing children to stay focused on whatever creative task seems to have captured their imagination at the moment, and it’s also known to be the least agitating color for children on the autism spectrum, according to Riccardi.
Among the toddlers who were giving the Blue Blocks an enthusiastic trial run at World War II Veterans Memorial Park this week were siblings Kinley and Carter Bohnstengel, ages three and five, respectively.
“They’re pretty cool,” said Patty Burke, a family friend who was watching over the children. “They kind of remind me of Tinker Toys.”
Burke seemed relieved to see the children playing with something that doesn’t have a touch screen or a joystick attached to it.
“They can create things,” she said. “They can do whatever they want to do.”
The Blue Blocks may have just arrived in the city, but they’re pretty well-traveled. After less than 10 years on the market, there are playgrounds in over 30 countries that utilize various sizes of Blue Blocks, according to Riccardi.
An architectural designer who is known for his work in the theater, Rockwell was the son of a vaudeville dancer and choreographer who became fascinated with the power of different types of public spaces, especially after moving to Mexico, where he experienced the plazas and open-air marketplaces as a child.
He developed the first Imagination Playground as a volunteer project at no cost for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation in 2010. The idea was to create portable shapes that would allow small, underutilized areas to be instantly transformed into mini-playgrounds without any other equipment.
After watching children play with Blue Blocks for first time at World War II Park, Woonsocket Parks and Recreation Director Liz Kerrigan became another one of the product’s big fans.
“I’ve always liked the idea of open play,” she said. “I think the kids can tell their own stories, do their own thing. They’re not under any kind of rules. It’s a great way for them to just be kids.”
