PROVIDENCE – Twin sisters accused of murdering their father appeared in District Court on Wednesday for a continued bail hearing that revealed new details about the extent of injuries to his body.
Jennifer and Danielle Pamula, 38, have been held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions, both facing charges of first degree murder. Jennifer was arrested in late January after Woonsocket Police responded to the house on Cato Street where she and Danielle lived with their father. Danielle was arrested in April after further investigation.
Police found Joseph Pamula, 70, on the floor with a large pair of garden shears sticking out of his neck, covered in blood.
State Medical Examiner Alexander Chirkov testified on Wednesday that Joseph had 43 “impact sites” on his body, including stab wounds, cut wounds and blunt force injuries. He also said he found a kitchen knife stuck in Joseph’s back under his clothes, which went unnoticed during an initial examination at the scene.
“When we undressed him completely in the autopsy room, we found him with a knife inside his back,” Chirkov said.
While prosecutors showed images taken at the scene and at the medical examiner’s office, Chirkov also pointed out multiple stab wounds on Joseph’s face and hands, and signs of blunt force impact on the back of his head.
“I found the deceased in the corner pushed to the wall with garden shears in his right side of the neck,” he said. “There was blood covering the entire walls. The blood was everywhere.”
He testified that the garden shears pieced Joseph’s carotid artery and lodged into his vertebrae, which caused significant blood loss and an almost immediate loss of consciousness.
Chirkov said he decided against attempting to remove the shears at the scene because he did not want to accidentally cause additional injuries.
“This is a response on physical impact but in my opinion, this person was dead as a result of a combination of blood loss, which he sustained as the result of all his injuries, plus the stab wound,” he said.
A full autopsy report has not yet been issued due to pending toxicology results, but Chirkov testified that his office concluded the cause of death to be homicide in a one-page report.
“It was inflicted by other persons,” he said. “It’s homicide.”
Prosecutors also played clips from a six-hour video of Woonsocket Det. Sgt. John Raymond and Det. Daniel Lajoie interviewing Danielle the night Joseph was found dead.
In the video, Danielle said she and Jennifer were at home getting ready to go do laundry when Joseph came home from either the senior center or his girlfriend’s house. He started yelling at the sisters about cleaning the house up because he was getting ready to sell it. Danielle said it was an argument they had often and “I just didn’t want to hear it.”
She said she went upstairs to take a bath and then a nap, during which time she could hear Jennifer and Joseph continuing to argue downstairs but couldn’t make out what they were saying. When she woke up, she noticed the house had gone quiet, which she said was odd because usually if all three of them were home, there was arguing.
“I thought they both took off because it was so [expletive] quiet,” she said in the video. But then she noticed that both cars were in the driveway.
“I walked downstairs. I thought the floor was just dirty at first,” she said. “I saw blood all over the floor. I followed it. I walked to the living room and I saw my sister on the couch. The floor was all wet. There were pills everywhere and she wasn’t moving either.”
In the video, Danielle said it looked like “a horror movie.” When Jennifer didn’t respond to Danielle asking what had happened, Danielle went outside to the porch and called the police.
Danielle also explained in the video that she and Jennifer both suffered from multiple sclerosis, a chronic nervous system disease, and had been working on getting help with a mortgage so they could buy their childhood home from their father. She said family relations had been strained since their mother died in 2013 and each of the twins’ three older sisters had left home.
“To be honest, nobody in this family is getting along,” Danielle said in the video. “Me and my sister were completely exiled from this family. They all think we’re insane. Jen is my best friend and the only person I’ve had in my life.”
Both Danielle and Jennifer worked at the Dollar Tree on Clinton Street, but hadn’t been getting enough hours to make rent payments to their father or help with the bills, which had escalated the tensions in the house.
“We’ve both been under so much stress,” Danielle said. “I wouldn’t be surprised, honestly, about anything. Nothing surprises me anymore.”
LaJoie asked what Danielle wouldn’t be surprised about.
“If she snapped,” Danielle said, referring to Jennifer.
When, hours into the video, Raymond tells Danielle Joseph is dead, she breaks down in tears.
“Oh, God. I just wanted him to leave us alone,” she said. “It was my fault. I didn’t break up the fight. All those times I told him, ‘I wish you were dead,’ I didn’t mean it.”
At the first bail hearing last month, prosecutors played a video recording of Woonsocket detectives interviewing Jennifer at the hospital the night Joseph was found dead. In the video, Jennifer said she hit her father over the head with a gargoyle statue because he was attacking her, and that he came at her first with a knife.
Woonsocket Det. James Dybala also testified last month about responding to the Cato Street house that night, describing the interior as “deplorable and uninhabitable.”
The bail hearing will continue in two weeks.
