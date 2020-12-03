WOONSOCKET – If it seems like Halloween barreled right into Christmas this year, nearly eclipsing Thanksgiving, you aren't the only one swept up in the dizzying pace of Christmaween.
The tree vendors feel it, too.
“It seems like people are coming out a little earlier this year than in the past,” says Joe Brazil.
And in the gloomy year of COVID-19, many suspect the pandemic is behind the rush on balsam firs, Norway spruce and other piney staples of the holiday season. Eager to end a challenging year on a positive note, or to find a safe, fun activity that homebound families can do outdoors, holiday shoppers have pushed a trip to the tree store higher up on their wish list than usual.
“I feel that people are excited for Christmas this year,” says Jen Daniels, a retail associate at Leeway Ace Hardware in nearby North Smithfield. “I think it will lift people's spirits, and people are home.”
A Woonsocket policeman who works as a school resource officer, Brazil runs the pop-up Christmas tree outlets that serve as fundraisers for the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island. He and a handful of other volunteers do the yeoman's work of muscling the trees into display racks and staffing the sales lots.
Last year the effort raised about $1,500 for club programs with one active location, next door to J's Deli on Cumberland Hill Road.
This year, Brazil's third running the program, he is is hoping to bring in even more cash for the youth development organization with the addition of a second outlet at Holy Trinity Church in Park Square. It's a more visible location in the thick of holiday shopping traffic generated by Dowling Village and the supermarkets in the area.
It's too soon to tell if the unexpected shopping patterns will ultimately result in the sale of more trees, but there's no doubt the customers are showing up earlier than they did last year.
“Generally the Friday before Thanksgiving isn't busy,” says Jeff Cameron, a friend of Brazil's who helps out at the tree lots. “This year both stands were busy all day.”
Many customers are also saying they're buying a real tree for the first time. The National Christmas Tree Association thinks that, too, has something to do with the pandemic, but Cameron isn't so sure.
He just thinks real trees are way more festive than fake ones. And they're a better deal.
“Artificial trees are very expensive,” says Cameron. “The real trees have that fragrance and Christmas feel.”
Still, customers might find real trees a little more costly than last year, thanks to a tough growing season for farmers, says Brazil. They were challenged by drought, which has tightened the supply a bit.
Customers can probably get a tree from the Boys & Girls Club outlets for around $40, but the price is driven by the size of the tree. A tall one could cost a bit more.
Holy Trinity was pleased to let the Boys & Girls Club borrow its spacious lot for the civic-minded fundraising endeavor, said Father Daniel Sweet, pastor of the parish. Dressed in work-clothes, Sweet found himself lending a hand for some emergency cleanup chores Tuesday after a monsoon-like rainstorm with hurricane-like winds upended the inventory and blew the trees around like sailboats the night before.
He gripped a power saw to carve out some notches in a wooden frame to reinforce the metal tree stands in which the firs are usually propped up for display. Brazil manned a rugged yellow Bobcat to maneuver the heavy frames into neat rows.
During the storm, the wind picked up the frames and send them gliding along the pavement as if it were ice. A couple of trees were destroyed.
“It was crazy,” said Cameron.
But even Sweet has noticed how brisk the demand for trees has been.
“The sales have been going pretty well,” Sweet said.
Sales of Christmas trees usually remains steady throughout the holiday season, weekdays and weekends alike, according to Brazil. That's why the sales lots are open every day, usually 11-8, except weekends. Then, the doors open an hour earlier.
The urge to get a jump on the the yule season may have come as a surprise to some vendors, but the National Christmas Tree Association was one organization that saw it coming.
The trade group represents scores of cut-your-own Christmas tree farms, nurseries and garden centers around the country. Pumpkin growers, you-pick berry farms and fruit orchards had reported “record numbers of visitors” from families hungry for outdoor activities during the pandemic, and the NCTA expected nothing less from the Christmas tree season, it says.
“And, our NCTA members are receiving unprecedented levels of early outreach from consumers wanting to know when they will be open for families to come and select a tree,” said Doug Hundley, a spokesman for the organization. “It is clear that families want to fun and memorable outdoor experiences as a break from the challenges of coronavirus.”
The NCTA has a research arm, the Christmas Tree Promotion Board, that also gives the pandemic credit for pushing more people to buy real trees.
Many people who had an artificial tree last year, or no tree at all, will opt for a real tree this year, the CTPB says, citing a recent consumer survey it conducted.
“Many explained that their switch to a real Christmas tree is a response to the pandemic and a resulting desire to add more cheer to their Christmas as they close out 2020,” the group says.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.