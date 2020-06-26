WOONSOCKET – If progress has many fathers, then Park Avenue may soon file a claim for paternity.
National Grid, the city's in-house public works crews, and the T. Miozzi Paving Company have all had a hand in rebuilding one of the city's busiest thoroughfares and several side streets – a project that will be mostly complete by the end of the week, according to Public Works Director Steve D'Agostino.
Crews took advantage of the warm and sunny weather to ramp up their activities at the site during the last few days.
“This is the kind of weather you pray for,” said D'Agostino, as he watched a load of steamy asphalt fall into the hopper of a paving machine. “The material stays hot and it doesn't get so sticky so you don't have to fight with it.”
To trace the full lineage of the project, it's necessary to look back about a year, to when National Grid replaced underground utilities on Park Avenue, in the vicinity of Park Square. Some of the work was done before the the General Assembly approved a 2019 amendment to the Utility Fair Share Roadway Act that requires the company to resurface roads that are disturbed for utility upgrades, but D'Agostino said that National Grid agreed to do it anyway after he engaged he company in negotiations.
The utility company repaved Park Avenue curb-to-curb several weeks ago, from Warwick Avenue south, all the way to Eddie Dowling Highway, at no cost to the city.
Additionally, the city went out to bid to get another stretch of Park Avenue rebuilt, from Transit Street to Hamlet Avenue. The City Council awarded that contract to T. Miozzi Inc. of North Kingstown for $400,573 in March. The city is using federal Community Development Block Grant funds to cover the costs.
T. Miozzi Inc. cold-planed the road a few days ago and by Tuesday, its crews had already made good progress on laying down a layer of fresh asphalt through most of the area it is under contract to rebuild. The job also calls for sidewalk modifications to make the corner curb-cuts at the side streets compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Beyond the contributions of National Grid and T. Miozzi Inc., D'Agostino and his in-house crew of laborers at the DPW are rebuilding three side streets in the Park Avenue construction zone. This is the fifth season in a row that D'Agostino, a veteran asphalt technician, has overseen the city's in-house road rebuilding program, which has averaged more than a dozen streets per year, tackling some of the worst examples of neglected infrastructure.
“This was long overdue,” said D'Agostino as crews spread asphalt on Carnation Street. “These roads were so deteriorated, they were in just horrible condition.”
In addition to Carnation Street, the in-house crew will resurface Ormond Street and Elmore Avenue – about 2,000 linear feet of side streets that was all at roughly the same level of pothole-pocked disrepair. The city, he said, will spend about $150,000 less by doing the work with its own help than it would have had it gone out to bid to have the work done by a private contractor.
One neighbor who was watching the DPW crews working on Tuesday said she's pleased to the see the city taking care of problem roads.
“I'm glad the city is taking it upon itself to fix what needs to be fixed,” said Megan Ellis, who lives on Carnation Street. “It has been neglected for a long time and I'm glad to see it's getting done.”
After finishing up in the Park Avenue area, D'Agostino will have completed over 60 roads since he trained the highway division on how to lay asphalt and bought a paving machine. Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt included $550,000 in the budget for the fiscal year that begins next week to keep the program alive and operating at substantially the same level it always has, if not a little better.
The city is only patching the shorter, west leg of Carnation Street, but Ellis wishes they'd do the other side, too. It gets the most travel because it's a useful shortcut for anyone trying to get to Grove or Logee streets in a hurry.
“It's the gateway to Bernon,” she says.
After leaving the Park Square area, the road crew will finish up the reconstruction of the municipal lot in Monument Square that largely serves the Stadium Theater, D'Agostino said.
But there is a still a comparatively short segment of Park Avenue that will need attention after Miozzi's and the DPW crews depart – probably within several days. After they're done, a stretch of Park Avenue between Warwick Avenue and Transit Street will be resurfaced, D'Agostino said.
The city will issue another request for proposals for that segment, the public works director said. He expects the city to issue the RFP in about a week.
If all goes according to plan, the work will be done during this construction season. Whenever multiple sections of road are built separately, D'Agostino said the best way to guarantee the long-term integrity of the project is the mesh the timing of the work together as much as possible to make sure the different portions wear at the same rate.
“We prefer to do it all in one season so it wears at the same time,” said D'Agostino.
