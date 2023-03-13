Imperial Cars donates courtesy vehicle to Fairmount Legion Post to aid local vets
WOONSOCKET – Local veterans will have another option for traveling to their medical appointments thanks to Imperial Cars at 8 Uxbridge Road, in Mendon, giving Fairmount Post 85 on River Street the keys to a 2008 Chevy Impala on Friday.
The car donated by the popular Mendon dealership includes a two-year commitment of free service as an added benefit.
The Chevy Impala, to be used as a courtesy vehicle for veterans, was prepped and waxed just like any other used car going out from Imperial’s Chevrolet dealership. It even had a new decal donated by Don Gallo of YYZ Signs attached on its side with the Post 85 American Legion logo.
“I love it,” Post 85 Commander Robert Lefort said of Imperial’s donation to help veterans with their transportation needs.
“I think it is a great asset to all the veterans in our area for us to be able to service the needs of our veterans when called upon,” Lefort said.
The new transportation option will be especially helpful because the Northern Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts area “currently is not well covered by veterans services,” Lefort noted.
“Our hope is that we can assist them with all their medical appointments needs, whether it is with a primary care doctor or veterans services,” Lefort explained.
Recent changes in Veterans Administration policies allow a veteran to seek care with medical providers outside the VA facilities and that has increased the demand on transportation services that already exist, according to Lefort.
“Now we will be able to help them go to a primary care physician, not just the VA,” Lefort said. Post 85 will not charge veterans for the rides it provides and will be scheduling about one trip for an appointment per day initially, according to post members volunteering with the transportation initiative.
Imperial’s Executive General Manager Mike Penner said the dealership heard about the local veterans group discussing the need for such a courtesy car on WOON Radio programs and decided to help the veterans out.
“Gary Smith works at the radio station and is a local Realtor and he called Kevin Meehan, Imperial’s owner, and called me, and we decided to help them,” Penner explained.
“We started looking for the right car, a safe car, one that we have done all the service on,” Penner said of the effort to get the veterans post a suitable car.
“And when this came in, we went through it, put it in the shop, put new tires on it, went through the whole vehicle and it is in really, really good shape,” Penner said.
“It’s a beautiful car,” the dealership manager said.
“It is so good to give back to the people who served,” Penner said of the donation.
“This is why we can do what we do, right, so it is so nice to thank the veterans for what they have done for us and the sacrifices they have made,” Penner added.
“It’s what it is all about, giving back,” Penner said.
The gift of the car was an example of what Imperial tries to do for the community, Mike Kind, a corporate trainer at the dealership explained.
“It’s always our pleasure to help the veterans out, and it is certainly a very, very worthy cause,” Kind said.
Mike Hennessy, a service officer for Post 85 who also works as veterans agent in Massachusetts, said the expansion of VA services veterans of Vietnam, Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom under the PACT Act has dramatically increased the need for transportation services.
To file a claim a veteran must go to the VA for a compensation and pension benefits exam that includes a records review and physical exam, Hennessy noted.
The appointments are assigned by the VA and can be with a contractor for the agency, Hennessy explained.
“I had a veteran come to the Post who had a compensation and pension appointment scheduled, it was in Southboro, Mass., and he couldn’t get a ride,” Hennessy said.
Lefort was able to drive the veteran to the appointment but there is demand for much more help,” Hennessy noted.
“When we were talking about it at a meeting, I said if we had a car, it would be a lot easier to help,” Hennessy said.
The Post’s liaison to the commander, Richard Allian, took the ball at that point “and he ran with it,” Hennessy said.
Allain started talking about the need for a car on the Coffee ‘An show with WOON owner Dave Richards and not long after Imperial stepped forward to help,” Hennessy noted.
“Every veteran in Northern Rhode Island is going to benefit from us having this car,” Hennessy said.
Imperial Cars has grown to be an multi-brand dealership on Uxbridge Road that also offers car services, a gas station and even the Miss Mendon Diner.
The dealership has over 2,000 cars on its lots for Toyota, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Ford and Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.
