PAWTUCKET — “Nothing fancy. Just a way to help out,” stated Tom Whalen not long after his biggest lunch order of the day drove out of the McCoy Stadium parking lot.
A member of the city’s Fire Department swung by to pick up 16 Styrofoam containers that held meatball sandwiches and a bag of potato chips. There was also a fruit option – apple or orange. It was grab-and-go service at its finest.
“Pawtucket’s sub shop,” said Whalen.
For the second straight week, the Pawtucket Red Sox spread the word to first responders located within the city limits that free lunches were available for pickup at the venerable ballpark located off Columbus Ave.
“Guys, let’s go! The food is getting cold!” said Rick Medeiros, longtime PawSox director of security who interacts closely with the first responders who work the McCoy beat on gamedays.
Last week’s initial go-around lasted two hours and featured 50 meals distributed to local police and fire. On Wednesday, the pickup time was cut down to one hour (12 to 1 p.m.). Nearly all of the 45 lunches went out. When time was up for the first responders, a total of six meals were hustled over to nearby Memorial Hospital.
For Whalen, who officially holds the title of PawSox executive chef, it’s not exactly how he envisioned his first season on the job. A native of Warwick, Whalen came home after putting his culinary skills to work over the past three years in Oklahoma City for the NBA’s Thunder. Upon coming onboard earlier this year, Whalen went right to work on scheduling the meals that would be enjoyed by PawSox players and coaches along with the full-time staff.
Together with his wife Donna, who once again joined him in the PawSox’ kitchen, Whalen has set out to make life a little bit easier in the nourishing department for those individuals who are among those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love it. It’s all about helping the community,” said Whalen, who settled in Pawtucket upon taking a job with the local Triple-A ballclub. “It’s been a team effort and took a little time to throw together. So far, so good.”
He was happy to share that he saw a few familiar faces return to McCoy for what will be a weekly occurrence for the foreseeable future. Remembering that one of the Pawtucket firefighters was a vegetarian, Whalen whipped up a meal that included roasted zucchini, squash and onions in a marinara sauce.
“Last week, some of the firefighters sat with us while having their lunches,” said Whalen, who set up a distribution area in front of the front office. The meatball sandwiches were kept warm in a heated meal delivery cart.
For the firetrucks that showed up, Whalen saved the firefighters a step by bringing the sandwiches, chips, and fruit right over to the driver.
“Appreciate it,” said one firefighter.
“Good luck with everything,” was Whalen’s reply.
One firetruck saluted Whalen by sounding the horn as the vehicle turned back toward the main road.
“It’s about getting them in and out of here as quickly as possible,” said Whalen, who told those who came to McCoy to spread the word to their fellow firefighters and police officers about next Wednesday’s meal – cheeseburgers and steak fries. “We’re doing everything we can for those in Pawtucket.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.