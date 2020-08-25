WOONSOCKET – He'd been in and out of prison dozens of times since he was a teenager, but in the last few weeks, James Grilli was like a human cluster bomb, and people were collateral damage.
The most recent victim, Erika Belcourt, did not survive.
Police say he ran down the 40-year-old nurse and mother of two teenage boys with his black Ford Escape in a feud over a romantic breakup. She stepped in front of the vehicle outside her home in the Walnut Hill Apartments Saturday in attempts to dissuade him from leaving with his belongings after kicking in her door, said Police Chief Thomas F. Oates.
“Unfortunately, it escalated to the point where it turns into this horrible thing and he just runs her over,” said Oates. “We certainly think it was deliberate and not accidental. He knew she was in front of the car.”
Grilli, 37, of Pawtucket, fled as Belcourt lay dying on the pavement, feet from her front door. A rescue squad later transported her to Rhode Island Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The Pawtucket Police Department later arrested Grilli outside his apartment at 135 Norfolk Ave. The trunk of the Escape was open, and he appeared to be unloading some of the things he'd removed from Belcourt's apartment when the PPD took him into custody, a Pawtucket police report says.
Local police say Grilli and Belcourt had been involved in an on-and-off relationship since at least 2016, but there was no paper trail pointing to any prior history of discord between them.
Now accused of causing her death, Grilli is held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions on charges of domestic first-degree murder, domestic assault with a deadly weapon and domestic breaking and entering.
On Monday, a makeshift memorial with stuffed toy giraffes, fresh sunflowers and candles began growing on a wall outside Belcourt's apartment, where she lived with her two sons, ages 16 and 19. Neighbors recalled her as a friendly, hard-working mother who held two jobs to put herself through college and get a nursing degree not that long ago.
“She worked all day and went to school at night to make something of herself,” said one neighbor who asked not to be identified. “She was a hard worker and a good mom.”
More tributes popped up on a popular crowdfunding site, where Belcourt's niece, Amber Isabelle, launched a campaign to provide her with “a beautiful service like she deserves.”
“We are all very devastated at this time,” Amber wrote. “On August 22, we lost a friend to many, we lost a sister, we lost an aunt and most importantly we lost a mother of two young courageous boys due to domestic violence. She was loved by so many people and was the type of person to always put others' needs before her very own.”
According to the judiciary's database, Grilli has been arrested dozens of times since his records became public when he was 18 years old. The farther back one looks the more likely it is that the contacts with law enforcement were for larceny, breaking and entering, shoplifting and other crimes with a clear financial motive. More recently, he'd been arrested on multiple occasions for domestic assault and related crimes, including a 2013 charge of domestic strangulation – an offense victims' advocates say is often a bellwether for homicide.
Despite the violence that marked his life, Grilli was employed – as a barber – in a shop at 14 Dexter St. in Cumberland – which he owned and managed, according to his Facebook page. Grilli called the shop “Honorable Barber” and was fond of posting videos of himself at work as well as images of customers getting haircuts.
Since May alone, however, Grilli had allegedly committed domestic offenses against three different women, including Belcourt.
And that's not counting a charge of first-degree child abuse alleging that he struck his daughter in the head with a pair of scissors.
EVEN IF THE name Grilli doesn't have a familiar ring to it, anyone who watches much TV news may already know a little bit about him.
On Aug. 9, Grilli was driving a rental vehicle on Newport Avenue in Attleboro when the sedan suddenly lurched across the center line, into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The two cars struck head-on with great force, causing both to roll over violently and leaving neither with much of a front end.
“It sounded like a train wreck,” one man told WJAR-TV, one of several stations to air the video which another motorist captured on a dashboard camera.
Miraculously, no one was seriously injured, but Grilli was checked out at the hospital and the Pawtucket police later charged him with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Ironically, the Pawtucket police were taking a complaint about Grilli from a Newport Avenue woman who described herself as an ex-girlfriend of his around the very time the crash happened.
This woman, who is neither the female with whom Grilli apparently resides or Belcourt, told them Grilli had smashed a large window outside her apartment at around 7 p.m. Aug. 9. That was moments before the spectacular crash a short distance away.
“While we were completing the report we learned that James Grilli had been involved in a serious motor vehicle accident in Attleboro...” Pawtucket Patrol Officer John P. Duffin's report says.
Police issued a warrant for Grilli's arrest in that incident on charges of violating a no contact order, and third-offense domestic vandalism – both felonies, as well as other counts. The charges weren't filed in Sixth District Court until Monday, after he was picked up for Belcourt's homicide.
At the time of the murder, however, Grilli was on bail from two other offenses, including another involving the Newport Avenue woman that allegedly occurred on May 29, when Pawtucket police were summoned to a nearby CVS Health shortly before 1 a.m. Pharmacy help had called the police to report “a young girl” had come in to report that Grilli had been abusing her mother at home.
The girl had been picked up by an adult female by the time police arrived, but they tracked down the mother and took a complaint from the woman, who said Grilli had shoved her during an argument earlier.
Police obtained a warrant for Grilli on charges of third-offense domestic assault, a felony, but he remained at large until July 20, when police were summoned to his Norfolk Avenue apartment for another incident involving a third woman and a child who is apparently his biological daughter.
Grilli was intoxicated when police arrived, and he told officers that the woman in the house had held a knife to him. But after interviewing everyone involved, the police concluded he was the aggressor. The woman told police she held the knife to Grilli only in an effort to detain him for police after he had repeatedly punched her in the face and head.
During the melee, Grilli's daughter apparently tried to intervene and grabbed a pair of scissors. The girl was unsure of exactly what happened next, but Grilli somehow got hold of the scissors from her and struck her in the head with the handle end.
Among other things, Grilli was arrested and charged with first-degree child abuse and another count of third-offense domestic assault for that episode.
Grilli was later arraigned in Sixth District Court and ordered held in lieu of $5,000 surety bail, or $500 cash.
According to the Department of Corrections inmate records however, Grilli was released on July 24 and was discharged from the ACI.
Belcourt's death marks the third domestic homicide in the city since June, a wave of family trauma that the Rhode Island Coalition for Domestic Violence says has been aggravated by the pandemic.
Police found the bodies of Tanya Gagnon, 44, and her boyfriend, Charles Johnson, 43, in their resident at the Social Street School Apartments on June 17. They say Johnson, a man who also had a history of domestic violence, shot Gagnon to death before taking his own life, as well as that of Gagnon's pet cat.
About two weeks later, on June 26, police say Derek Desjardin, 30, was shot to death by his roommate, Paul Raposo, 26, in their apartment at 408 Cass Ave. in what investigators believe was a dispute over money.
Chief Oates, for one, has his doubts that the pandemic is a factor that might help explain the proximity of the three homicides.
“I don't know that it's COVID-related,” Oates said of Belcourt's killing. “She and him were not really penned in. And if you look at the last three homicides, they all completely different.”
Follow Russ Olivo onTwitter @russolivo
