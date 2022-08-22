WOONSOCKET – Kay’s Restaurant at 1013 Cass Avenue will be closed on Monday and for good reason.
The longtime city business will be holding a special party celebrating the career of Roger “Pee Wee” Payette who has worked and managed Kay’s for as long as it has been around.
How long is that you ask—nearly 55 years since Payette and former Kay’s owner and founder, the late Roger “Kay” Caron, opened Kay’s as a bar in part of its current location.
“I’ve worked here since the first day we opened, March 1, 1968, Payette, 85, said while recalling his years with the business while joining Kay’s current owner, Dave Lahousse, at its outside dining area this week.
Caron had started the business in leased space on first floor of the former National Club building at 1013 Cass Ave., with Payette, its only employee back then, running the bar, and over time, managing the business too.
The building also hosted Dot’s Hair Salon and Lou Allen’s Guitar Shop on the first floor in the early years but as Caron grew Kay’s, the salon moved to the building’s second floor for a time as its former downstairs space and the guitar shop area were converted into today’s inside dining area.
People will remember Kay’s as having a red and black color scheme for its Mediterranean look back then which eventually was replaced by the current lighter and more comfortable look.
“That was back in the day when everyone in town was using that black and red color scheme,” Lahousse said of the heavier style that had been shared by other places like the El Toro Lounge in North Smithfield.
The total sales that first night, starting at 5 p.m., amounted to $217.25, according the business records Lahousse still has, and Kay’s was a success from the start while securing a loyal crew of customers, many former players and fans of hockey like Payette.
“My pay back then was $100 a week,” Payette said while describing the sum as a good paycheck at the time.
Payette and his wife, Jacqueline, raised three children, Deborah Myette, and James and Christopher Payette, as Payette supplemented his income with longtime work as a football and hockey referee, and served as assistant Woonsocket High School hockey coach for 32 years.
Payette was a football referee for 50 years, working in the role from 1958 to 2008. He earned admission to the Woonsocket High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008, and also collected a Porter Award for his football refereeing work.
Payette served as assistant to longtime Woonsocket High School Hockey Andy Branchaud and even headed the program for a year while Branchaud was away with the military.
Payette’s best year in hockey, however, was as a high school player when he and the rest of the Villa Novan team won a berth to play Notre Dame, N.H., in the first round of the New England Hockey Championship for 1954-1955.
Hockey also brought Mount Coach Bill Belisle and Payette together when they teamed up as a players with a hockey team for Woonsocket’s Naval Reserve Base at Cass Park, and the late Mount coach and his wife could be found among the Saturday night Kay’s diners in later years.
As Kay’s expanded, so did Payette’s role helping to run the business as he handled everything from its finances to managing the staff.
Caron did very well owning the restaurant and would build the largest home in East Woonsocket at the time on Annette Avenue.
Caron’s home was a popular spot for state politicians and other notables to hold fundraisers or meet a sports figure like Bobby Orr or Yvon Lambert of the Montreal Canadians.
Although Payette is a Bruins fan, most of his hockey loving customers at Kay’s were Montreal Canadian fans.
Kay’s even held Montreal season tickets that Payette and customers could use from time to time for legendary trips up north to see games in the Canadian venue.
Lambert would come down to stay at Caron’s home for a couple of weeks in the summer to make the local hockey rounds and Payette got to know the Canadian well enough during those visits to attend a memorable game in Montreal with his son Christopher.
“Yvon Lambert got a hat trick and Montreal won, 7-3,” Payette recalled.
After the game, Payette and Christopher got to join the team in the clubhouse and as Lambert arrived, he threw the puck from his goal at Payette.
“My son still has it,” Payette said.
Payette ended up working for Caron for 33 years before the owner decided to sell the business in 2000.
Lahousse recalls Caron occasionally mentioning he wanted to sell when they would meet from time to time but nothing ever came of it.
Then Caron got serious and Lahousse, who also owns The Lodge in Lincoln, did work out an agreement to buy the popular East Woonsocket business with the intent of keeping the brand going.
Payette also helped out by agreeing to stay on after the sale, Lahousse noted.
Lahousse and Payette are actually cousins, they explained, with Payette’s grandfather, Levien Lahousse, being the brother of Lahousse’s grandfather, Lucien.
“Although he is my relative, he became my best friend and mentor, someone I look up to,” Lahousse noted.
As for what Lahousse gained from the purchase, Payette said he got a good business.
“I kept it going and then he came in and made it better, he changed the menu and he changed a few other things,” Payette said.
The menu additions included a lobster roll and a Cajun Mahi BLT to the standard Kay’s steak sandwich, or the roast beef, tuna salad, ham and turkey breast sandwich alternatives.
A new set of years rolled by for Payette and things only got better, the longtime employee said.
Lahousse kept Kay’s’ veteran staff and also brought in some new employees as the business expanded.
Kathy Ducharme, a Kay’s employee for 28 years, said she worked under Payette all of that time and is glad she did.
“There is not a better person alive, he is my favorite person in the world,” Ducharme said.
“He always said `I’m the best boss you will ever have and he was right,” Ducharme added.
The customers also love Payette and his way of staying upbeat through the work day, Ducharme noted.
“He’s always whistling Christmas songs in July and you couldn’t get a nicer guy,” Ducharme said.
There were challenges for Kay’s during the pandemic that had even its loyal employees questioning what might happen next.
The hardest day for Lahousse came as the shutdown arrived in the spring of 2020 and he had to lay off 80 employees between Kay’s and the Lodge.
“That was the worst day of my life, I couldn’t tell my employees whether we would survive let alone reopen,” Lahousse said.
Switching into survival mode Lahousse reopened Kay’s for take-out with himself, John Guilbert, his daughter, Jessica, and son, Eric, helping out. As a senior, Payette did not join the pandemic crew and weathered the time at home with his wife.
As things progressed, Kay’s moved to outdoor dining in its parking lot across Cass Avenue when it was allowed and even acquired heated igloos to keep things up and running in the colder weather.
The restaurant also expanded it menu to new dinner items that people were looking for when they could get out. All those changes were kept when things returned to normal and Lahousse was able to rehire his employees and even add to his restaurant staffs.
Kay’s is now busier than it was before the pandemic and that is a tribute to what Lahousse brought to the business, according to Payette.
“After Covid everything is even better than it was over the last 50 years,” Payette said of the restaurant’s rebound success.
“You can see it yourself, business has doubled,” Payette said.
Charles Demers, one of Payette’s former hockey players from the mid-1970s, popped up at that point to say hi to the Kay’s veteran and wish him well.
Demers, who graduated in 1975, played hard for Payette, as did his brother David, graduating in 1976.
Both live in San Diego today where they run a building company.
“This was the place in the 70s and the 80s, and anyone who wanted to see their friends came to Kay’s,” Demers said.
After moving to San Diego and not coming to Woonsocket for a while, Demers said he stopped at Kay’s when he did return and took a seat at the bar.
“Pee Wee didn’t say a word, and then a Budweiser shows up in front of me, then some chips show up in front of me and then a steak sandwich,” the former hockey player said.
“I didn’t have to say a word and Pee Wee did that for everybody who sat down,” Demers said.
