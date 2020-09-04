WOONSOCKET – Percy Standifer Jr. was a father, a brother and a son, but on Wednesday he became something else that left his family shaken with grief: a victim of murder.
“He was a good kid,” said his mother, Kathleen Standifer, hours after learning that her 33-year-old son had died at Rhode Island Hospital after being shot.
“He played hard, he lived hard, and he worked hard,” said his father, Percy Standifer Sr., choking back tears as he sat with his wife at the kitchen table of their apartment behind St. Ann's Arts and Cultural Center.
Married for 33 years, the Gaulin Avenue couple said their son had just moved into an apartment on Front Street with his girlfriend before his untimely death. The elder Standifer said he was close to his son and saw him just about every day because they both worked for the same company, based on Cape Cod, as house painters.
Standifer admired the discipline and physical stamina his son brought to the job, which also included some house-framing.
Percy Jr. had two sisters and not long ago he dressed up in a life-size dinosaur costume to cheer up one sibling's kids. They'd been housebound too long due to the pandemic and they needed a good laugh.
“That's the kind of kid he was,” said Kathleen, reaching for a cell phone to show a visitor of photo of him in a T-Rex suit. “He could put a smile on your face.”
Percy Jr. was a gifted athlete who played football at Woonsocket High School and was known as a quick study on the field – and off. “Smart, smart, smart,” is how Kathleen describes her son. At work, they called him “Adonis” because he was so handsome and he was fond of making references to Greek myth.
The Standifers have some theories about the fate that befell their son, though they're not anxious to share them. They say they've given the police information they hope will lead to the arrest of an individual who pulled the trigger, and now they're just waiting to see what happens next. No one has been arrested yet.
“It's still a very active investigation, but we don't have anybody in custody yet,” Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine said Thursday. “The detectives worked pretty late on it last night.”
The police found a wounded Standifer behind a garage near 156 Logee St., a big pink tenement near Park Avenue, shortly after midnight on Wednesday. At the time they were canvassing the neighborhood after receiving a report of shots fired in the area, which isn't far from Standifer's apartment.
Standifer was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was conscious when the police found him but apparently unable to make a coherent statement about the identity of the individual who fired the weapon.
He underwent emergency surgery after being transported by paramedics to Rhode Island Hospital. He was in critical condition after emerging from surgery, but he died about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lemoine said.
Standifer's killing was the fourth homicide in the brief span of roughly 10 weeks, a cluster of fatal violence that may be unprecedented in a city where it's rare to see as many murders in a year – or even two.
“Any time there's a homicide it's troubling but certainly what we've seen over the last several months, it's certainly troubling,” said Lemoine.
A police officer in the city for about 26 years, Lemoine said, “I can't recall a time when we've had this number of homicides in one calendar year.”
But the deputy chief said he does not believe residents need be too alarmed or overly concerned for their own safety. Three of those who were murdered were victims of domestic homicide, and Standifer appears to have been targeted – for what reason, the police are still trying to determine.
“He does not appear to have been a random victim who was killed just going out for a walk,” the deputy chief said.
While he didn't elaborate on the details, Lemoine said Standifer may have been waiting to meet someone before he was shot, and that's a line of inquiry detectives are pursuing.
Witnesses had seen Standifer walking up and down Logee Street all by himself for a time before someone reported hearing gunfire in the area.
The spate of violence that claimed the lives of three other people in the city began in mid-June, when Tanya Gagnon was shot to death by her boyfriend, Charles Johnson. The 43-year-old man with a history of domestic violence in Providence later turned the weapon on Gagnon's pet cat, killing it, before shooting himself to death in the murder-suicide at Social Street School Apartments.
About two weeks later, Derek Desjardin, 30, was shot to death in his apartment at 408 Cass Ave. Police arrested his roommate, Paul Ricardo Raposo, 26, on charges of first-degree domestic murder in a killing police and Desjardin's relatives say may have been the result of a feud over money or missing property.
Before Standifer's killing, the most recent homicide was that of Erika Belcourt, 40, of 2133 Diamond Hill Road – part of the Walnut Hill Apartment complex. She's also the only victim whose death wasn't the result of gunshot wounds.
On Aug. 22, police say, James Grilli, 37, of Pawtucket, deliberately ran her over with his car in the parking lot outside her apartment. Grilli, a man who'd been in and out of prison most of his adult life, had a record of domestic violence that stretched back years. He, too, is facing charges of first-degree domestic homicide in the death of Belcourt, a nurse and mother of two teenage boys.
In addition to those homicides, police are still investigating a shooting that apparently wounded a man near Kendrick Avenue about two weeks ago. Witnesses said the man was shot in the leg, but they've been unable to locate the victim – or the alleged shooter.
What's behind the string of violence?
Lemoine cautions that he's speculating, but the ties that bind the victims, he says, might by the twin factors of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy it tanked, heightening family and social tensions with increased isolation and financial anxiety. To see similar patterns of violence emerging, one need look no further than Providence, he points out.
Like Woonsocket, Providence is having one of its deadliest summers on record, with one per week for the six weeks ending around mid-August and a total of eight on the year. And Lemoine said cities around the country are reporting similar upticks in violent crime.
“It's very hard to pinpoint it, but three being domestics, you have to wonder, 2020, the year of the pandemic, people out of work, the stresses they're under, if that's driving some of this,” says Lemoine. “It's not just here. You see it across the country, the gun violence has increased in major cities, in Providence, and we're seeing some of it here. We're grappling with that.”
