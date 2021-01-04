WOONSOCKET – In 2012, a $9 million budget deficit in the school district brought the city to its knees, but now an administrator who was thrown into the chaos is getting some professional recognition for repairing the fiscal machinery of the Woonsocket Education Department.
Based on the nomination of his boss, Finance Director Brad Peryea has been honored as the 2020 School Business Official of the Year by the Rhode Island Association of School Business Officials.
Peryea, 41, was hired over six years ago by Schools Supt. Patrick McGee during the reign of the Budget Commission, assembled by the state to prevent the city from falling into bankruptcy as a result of the district's deficit.
“It was very surprising and I'm just honored to be nominated in the first place,” Peryea said. “It's been a very difficult, trying year and I thought all school business officials should have a piece of this because of how trying it's been.”
In a nomination essay he wrote for the RIASBO plaudits, McGee recalled the crippling effects of the WED's deficit on the city and how Peryea's leadership helped turn things around.
“As a result, both elected and city residents had lost the confidence and trust in the financial decisions and oversight of the school department,” McGee wrote. “In short, the Woonsocket Education Department was fiscally mismanaged.”
When McGee hired him in September 2014, “Instantly it was apparent to others and me that Mr. Peryea possessed the vision, knowledge, interpersonal skills and leadership to guide the school department back from the fiscal brink.”
Peryea worked collaboratively with the Budget Commission, the mayor, the City Council and the School Committee to rebuild trust in the school department with his “calm, yet focused approach,” McGee said. He also worked with state officials and the Rhode Island Department of Education to create “a financial roadmap” to continued fiscal health.
Peryea says it took three years to eliminate the deficit – challenging times – but once the WED's fiscal ship was aright, the path was open for the district to begin focusing on improving the conditions of school buildings and technology, so students have the skills to be successful.
Now Peryea – along with scores of other budgeting officials – find themselves embroiled in the new crisis of the pandemic. And it's still developing.
“I've never been through anything like this,” said Peryea. “Not having a state budget finalized until last week? That's insane. It's added a whole new degree of difficulty as far as how financing schools is done.”
A native of New York, Peryea moved to Rhode Island about 14 years ago to take a job as a temporary worker in the Central Falls School District, where his first assignment was to catch up on delinquent reports to the state's employee retirement system. He was still looking for a private sector job when the state-run school district in Central Falls offered him a full-time position as the staff accountant.
He eventually moved up to controller and, largely due to high employee turnover during his last several years with the city, found himself in the position of interim finance director.
Soon after, McGee brought him to the WED, where he's known at the McFee Administration Building as a team player who does a lot of listening to coworkers when it comes to problem-solving. He's also nimble: For a time in 2019, he wore two hats, serving as interim director of human resources while the district – with his help – searched for a permanent successor for that position.
Peryea, who now lives in Cumberland with his wife, Jamie, and their two boys, Tyler and Cameron, said he's occasionally worked from home during the pandemic.
But he doesn't much care for it. It's so much easier and more efficient to trade information with colleagues in person just by passing them in the hall or dropping into their office for a few seconds than it is hunting them down by email or playing phone tag.
“I've found in-person to be so much more productive, with everybody in the office,” he says. “It's a little more difficult to do it at home, by yourself, you don't have the support of the people working around you.”
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.