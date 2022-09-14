WOONSOCKET – Incumbent State Rep. Robert Phillips (D-Woonsocket) and North Smithfield resident Glenn Dusablon will represent Districts 51 and 49 respectively.
Both candidates faced primary challenges from Democratic opponents but have no Republican opposition for the general election in November. Rep. Stephen Casey (D-Woonsocket) ran unopposed for District 50.
Phillips won with over 60% of the vote and 75% of precincts reporting. Dusablon received 57.5% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting.
Phillips has represented District 51 since 2010, and served as deputy majority leader last session. He sits on five committees, including the House Small Business Committee and the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee, of which he is first vice chair.
During his time in office, Phillips has sponsored successful legislation that made DMV processes for commercial drivers licenses more efficient, as well as legislation that allowed schools to use remote learning on snow days. He has recently been working on legislation to further develop the state’s green energy capacity, including an initiative to add solar panels and small wind turbines to the medians on state highways.
Dusablon grew up in Woonsocket and now lives in North Smithfield, both of which are represented by District 49. He also founded the Veteran’s Memorial Museum in Woonsocket, and served as the city’s chief electrical inspector for 18 years.
He campaigned broadly on providing relief for working people, including expanding access to affordable health care and childcare as well as investing in environmental protections.
Both Phillips and Dusablon faced primary challenges from Democratic candidates running on a more progressive platform.
Phillips faced Marlene Guay, a single mother with a background in education, who supported policies such as universal health care and passing the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, which would remove the abortion exemption for state employee and Medicaid insurance. Dusablon faced former Woonsocket City Council member Alexander Kithes, who ran on raising the minimum wage to $19 per hour and increasing access to affordable housing.
Phillips and Dusablon will both still appear on the November ballot in uncontested races.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
