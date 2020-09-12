PLACE OF HONOR: City’s Veterans Memorial Museum reopens, with new exhibits

WOONSOCKET – It was an incredible find that almost slipped away from Glenn Dusablon: the uniform, sabers and other accoutrements of battle belonging to Brigadier General Herbert S. Tanner, a Woonsocket native who fought in the Spanish-American War.
Dusbalon stumbled across the package at a militaria sale at the Woonsocket Elks Club, but he balked at the asking price of $7,500. He changed his mind at the last minute, but it was too late — the seller had already put it up for auction in Maine.
He got on the phone and found out bidding started at $3,500. Somebody bid the price up to $3,750. Dusablon countered at $4,000.
“And it got it,” he recalled. “It belongs here. It belongs in Woonsocket. He was born in Woonsocket. I didn’t want to pass on that one.”
“Here,” for Dusablon, is the Veterans Memorial Museum of Rhode Island, located on the third floor of the historic First Universalist Church, a space the museum shares with its chief benefactor, the American French Genealogical Society, which owns the 78 Earl St. landmark. Founded by Dusablon five years ago in November, the museum, dedicated to the glory and sacrifice of American soldiers, is one of the largest repositories in New England of the uniforms they wore and the gear they lugged into battle, from the Revolutionary War to modern times.
Now, after shutting down for six months due to the pandemic, the museum is back in business, welcoming visitors again as of Sept. 12. And they’ll have more than ever to see, including a new “Woonsocket Room” featuring memorabilia exclusively associated with city residents who served in World War I, World War II, Vietnam and others, like Tanner’s war.
Born in Woonsocket in 1858, Brigadier General Tanner may not be a household name, even among history buffs, but for many residents who take a stroll through the Woonsocket Room, the experience may be akin to a trip down memory lane. They may see scrapbooks with obituaries of a former high school classmate, photos of the guy who used to sell them groceries or hardware, or the poor kid who was killed in Vietnam while his fiancee was waiting for him back home.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt had a whole string of those “aha” moments shortly after she helped Dusablon formally usher in the new Woonsocket Room with a ceremonial ribbon cutting a few days ago. That’s when she saw a photograph of the late Joseph Collamati Jr., a onetime neighbor who used to work for the defunct Almac’s chain and started his own neighborhood supermarket — you guessed it — Collamati’s.
“He lived across the street from me when I lived off Diamond Hill Road,” recalled Baldelli-Hunt. “He had the most meticulous yard in the whole neighborhood.”
The inspiration for the Woonsocket Room comes from another iconic city museum — the Museum of Work and Culture. The latter long had possession of an ornamental door bracket with the names of most of the known war dead from the city dating back to the revolution. The MOWC donated the bracket to the VMM a couple of years ago, but the pandemic is what gave Dusablon an opportunity to fulfill a long-held dream of launching a room dedicated exclusively to city veterans.
There may not have been any visitors coming to the museum during the pandemic, says Dusablon, but the facility has been far from idle, as the Woonsocket Room is one of two new features that came to fruition during the break for coronavirus.
In addition to furnishing the Woonsocket Room with exhibits, the WVM also launched a new lending library. The room got a top-to-bottom makeover before the books were brought in. Many of them can be borrowed for up to 30 days.
The centerpiece of the new room library is a large, framed sketch of the raising of the American flag by the Marines on Iwo Jima. The artist was Felix de Weldon, the Newport-based sculptor who created the Marine Corps War Memorial sculpture that is the basis for the sketch.
Beaming with pride as he views the artwork, Dusablon says, “There are only 150 of these in existence.”
That’s rare, but not as much as some of the other artifacts, relics and oddball pieces that have found their way to a perch for display in VMM — often via some circuitous and unlikely avenue that starts off in a faraway place. Sometimes there’s a connection to Dusablon, but just as often there isn’t — people have heard about the museum through word-of-mouth and they want items from a deceased loved one who served in the military preserved for posterity, so they donate or loan them to the museum.
Take, for example, the haunting paintings by late Walter Brezniak. He created his works from photographs of active duty soldiers and Dusablon accepted about 20 of them from Brezniak’s widow, including a particularly unsettling image titled “2,000 Yard Stare.” It depicts a soldier’s expression after just two days in combat, and the hollowed-out look in his eyes says more than enough.
“Sad,” Baldelli-Hunt remarked as she viewed the painting.
After it’s safe for groups to gather again, the mayor promised to find a way to support more class trips to the museum, saying, “It’s important for youth to have the opportunity to come here and understand why they have the things they do and how they’re able to do the things they do.”
Indeed, the tableau of strange and unexpected items in Dusablon’s possession is staggering in depth and variety. There’s militaria from wars visitors may have never heard of, like a bone saw for field surgery from the Mexican Border War; the war on the southern flank of the U.S. ran roughly parallel to World War I. Then there’s a rare poster of a figure reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty that was created in France to celebrate the end of German Occupation; a demilitarized bazooka; and the full Coast Guard uniform of Gail Kulisch, who was wearing it in New York Harbor on 9/11.
A visitor could get lost for hours amid the sprawling display of souvenirs from America’s history of military engagement, but perhaps the most surprising feature is that the collection represents a portion of what Dusablon has amassed over the years. Only about two-thirds of his holdings are on display at any given time as the museum rotates the exhibits; the rest is in storage.
There’s plenty of artifacts floating around in the universe of collectors, auctioneers and military buffs — and with good reason, says Dusablon.
“Since we became a nation we’ve only been out of war for 17 years,” he says. “Sometimes they don’t call them wars, they call them conflicts. They are what they are.”
A retiree from the state Department of Labor and Training, Dusablon, 68, has been collecting military memorabilia since he was a kid. It began when his uncle gave him a knife from the Civil War that came out of the family homestead in Ware, Mass.
As he grew older, Dusablon found a reason to begin displaying his growing collection. Because he damaged his knee playing football as a teenager, Dusablon wasn’t eligible to serve in the military, but many of his friends were — and some returned from the service with scars to show for it.
They never got the plaudits they deserved, says Dusablon, and the museum is his salute to them and others like them.
“I had friends who were drafted, one who got shot in the face,” says Dusablon. “Having seen that I felt there was no respect for veterans...so I started doing traveling displays for the veterans... guys from Korea had no respect. Guys from Vietnam, current guys now...where’s the parades? None.”
