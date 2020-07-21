By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The planning board granted master plan approval to a proposed 9-megawatt solar power array at the Gold Forest property off Mattity Road on Thursday, but stopped short of agreeing to also support giving up a conservation easement the town holds on part of the proposed development.
The board did agree, however, to recommend that the zoning board grant a special permit needed for construction of the array on approximately 32 acres of the total 124 acre Gold property. The town’s zoning ordinance limits solar developments to a total of six acres unless a special permit or overlay district is approved for the larger development.
The planning board’s decisions on the proposed Gold Forest solar array came during a Zoom meeting Thursday evening that included an additional period of public comment and board discussion of various aspects of the development.
The board debated whether it could set a prohibition against blasting at the property given its aquifer recharge resources and also considered a requirement for a reforestation plan to be enacted when the solar use ends in 30 years. The avoidance of blasting was included as a preference in the decision stipulations
The proposal by Rhode Island Renewable Energy LLC to exchange 10-acres of town designated conservation land within proposed solar array for a larger 56-acre parcel of upland forest and wetland areas had drawn both support and concern among the board’s members, a debate that continued Thursday with members Richard Keene and David Punchak voicing support for the deal while members Jeff Porter and Meghan Staples argued against it.
Board Chairman Gary Palardy proved to be the deciding vote when he joined Porter and Staples’ opposition to an initial vote to recommend the swap. Punchak then joined Palardy, Porter and Staples in a subsequent voted to forward a recommendation to the council opposing the swap that drew a sole negative vote from Keene.
The proposed swap was also a topic raised by abutting resident Christopher Simpkins of 499 Mattity Road as he offered comment on discussions he had with the developer to address his family’s concerns for an adequate buffer zone between their property, the solar array and walking paths to be created on the preserved land.
Simpkins noted the existing conservation easement was worked out between the Gold family and the town in the early 1990s to protect a 10-acre section of well-established forest and gravel eskers deposited by melting glaciers within the overall parcel.
“The agreement was between Mrs. Gold and the town and it was enacted on a specific portion of the property for a mutually agreed purpose that both she and the town and I’m quoting, “recognize the value and special character of the property as a valuable natural resource,” and of them having in common a purpose and objective in conserving and protecting the present and natural state of the property,” Simpkins said.
“It goes on to detail specific goals that the easement specifically establishes to conserve and protect the animal, bird, wildlife, plant and tree population, to preserve the embankment on the soils in their present and natural state and to prevent the unreasonable use or development of the property for any purpose inconsistent with the instrument,” Simpkins said via the Zoom session.
The easement’s prohibitions include “no cutting, trimming or removal of any trees, plants, or shrubs, except for trail construction and maintenance. No dumping, or filling or storing of manmade materials of any kind, no building material construction, improvements, temporary or permanent, shall be placed stored or erected,” he said.
It also prohibits the use of herbicides, pesticides, insecticide, or annual plant control chemical use on the property as well as the use of vehicles propelled by engines.
“The development we are talking about here will violate every single one of those restrictions, sometimes in multiple ways,” the resident added.
Saying the swap has been “sold as a big win for the town,” Simpkins argued that if “the conservation designation can be nullified to make way for development and just simply swapped for different land, then is that new conservation land really worth anything?
In response, John Mancini, the attorney representing Rhode Island Renewal Energy before the board, said the conservation easement exists under an agreement between the town and the property’s current owner, David Gold, and only the town council and Gold would have the ability to modify or nullify the easement.
“And that’s to be a discussion with the town council,” Mancini said while noting the planners could tender a recommendation to the council in that process but could not “make a determination as to the viability or legality of conservation easement.”
As for the proposed exchange of conservation lands, Mancini maintained that “the swap is necessitated in order to make the project feasible.”
He also detailed the developer’s intent to offer the option of deeding the entire property to the town and then leasing it back for the solar operation at no cost during the 30 years of power generation use along with provisions made for a decommissioning bond and a reforestation plan.
In raising her opposition, Staples pointed out the potential impacts of the development on water resources in the area and also the loss of the natural resources as negatives for the project.
“I just don’t think that this is consistent with the regulations we set forth and the vision that I believe that most of us hold for this town. I don’t see this as consistent at all,” Staples said.
The board went on to approve the master plan for the project with a list of stipulations prepared by Town Planner Tom Kravitz, as Staples and Porter cast negative votes and Palardy, Keene and Punchak voted in favor.
A similar vote was taken on the recommendation that the zoning board grant the project a special use permit before the panel took up the conservation easement recommendation.
Palardy’s vote against recommending the swap resulted in the panel sending forward a recommendation that the town council should not alter the existing easement and left the question open as to whether the proposal might see additional modification before it reaches that next step in the town’s review of the project.
