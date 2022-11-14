WOONSOCKET – Cherished tradition continues as the Polar Express train ride returns this year, courtesy of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council.
Like last year’s experience, which marked the return of the event after a pandemic cancelation in 2020, this year will consist of a 90-minute train ride to and from the “North Pole.” Unlike last year, many of the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, though James Toomey, a spokesperson for the BVTC said they are still following state and federal health guidelines.
Trips run weekends from November 11 through December 23, with shows at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Pajamas are optional but encouraged.
Guests arrive at the Woonsocket train station at their ticketed time to view a 30-minute show produced by Woonsocket native Emily Luther, who appeared on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice,” as well as Mount Saint Charles Creative Director John Guevremont and students from the academy.
Early arrivals will also have time to pursue the “Christmas Village,” which includes a gift shop, photo backdrops and letter-writing to Santa. Toomey said the village has expanded this year to feature fun new lighting designs that will make the train depot “pop.”
After the show, visitors board one of six decorated train cars, where the children’s story written by Rhode Island author Chris Van Allsburg is read aloud. The experience also includes sing-a-longs, hot chocolate and a Polar Express cookie, plus a visit from Santa to bestow the “first gift of Christmas,” a silver bell from his sleigh, as in the book.
When the train reaches the “North Pole,” it is greeted by “Santa’s elves,” portrayed by dancers from The Dance Step. Upon its return to the station, guests are invited to take photos with Santa inside the train depot.
Toomey said about 15,000 people are expected to pull through on the Polar Express this year, roughly the same as last year. Just like the Polar Express of Allsburg’s novel, the BVTC’s version draws riders from all over, including some who travel internationally to experience it.
“More people that are not Rhode Islanders come to this event, which is cool and part of our mission as a tourism council,” Toomey said. “We’re lucky that people love our event.”
Also new this year is a raffle that Toomey said is intended to bolster local businesses. Over two dozen local businesses – including Chan’s Eggrolls and Jazz, Geri’s Bluffing Boutique and this newspaper – have been given a gift bag with $100 worth of Polar Express merchandise to raffle away.
To enter, simply visit one of the participating businesses and fill out a raffle slip. Toomey said no purchase is necessary to enter, but the idea is that someone looking to enter the raffle may stumble upon a great Christmas gift or their new favorite local delicacy. The raffle is open to anyone who visits the participating businesses, not just those who have purchased Polar Express tickets. A full list of the businesses is available on the Blackstone Valley Polar Express Facebook page.
The Polar Express also serves as one of the council’s main fundraisers, and proceeds from the tickets, which range from $60 to $110, benefit youth environmental education programs, particularly the RiverClassroom, Toomey said. The program partners with dozens of schools in the area to take students of all ages out on the Blackstone River via a riverboat in order to teach them about the impact on human activity on rivers and the importance of ecological preservation.
“It’s really making a big impact in the Blackstone Valley,” Toomey said of the program.
Tickets for the Polar Express are available on the Blackstone Valley Polar Express website.
By Stella Lorence
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
