WOONSOCKET — Police say they have arrested four people in connection with the shooting death of NyAsia Williams-Thomas.
Woonsocket Police issued a statement Friday morning that two adults, and two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the murder. They said the two adults will be arraigned in District Court later today, and the juveniles will be presented in Family Court.
