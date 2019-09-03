By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – A 31-year-old city man is facing charges of locking a soaked kitten in a kitchen freezer, then shooting a woman who tried to intervene multiple times with an Airsoft pellet gun.
Shane Michael Hall of 120 East St. is also accused of slamming the head of another kitten into the floor, causing substantial injuries to the animal.
The charges date back several weeks, when the shooting victim reported the alleged offenses to the Woonsocket police, at which point she told officers it was likely Hall would flee because he was aware he was wanted on an unrelated warrant. Police seized five cats from his apartment the following day, but there was no sign of Hall.
Police caught up with him on Monday, however, when they allegedly found him hiding in the basement of 120 East St. They charged him with two counts of unnecessary cruelty to an animal; assault with a dangerous weapon; and with an additional count of obstructing for attempting to elude the police.
The victim of the shooting, a 27-year-old woman, told police Hall was angry with one of his kittens when she visited him on July 19 – so enraged, he put the kitten in a crate, took it into the bathroom and ran the shower over it. When the animal was soaked, he took it over to the freezer, put the animal inside and closed the door.
When she insisted on freeing the kitten from the freezer, she and Hall got into a heated argument. He swore at her and told her that if she didn’t like it, she “needed to get the (blank) out” of the apartment, a police report says.
When she made her way to the freezer and opened the door, she told police, Hall emerged from his bedroom with a black Airsoft handgun and began shooting her repeatedly in the side from a distance of “2 to 3 feet.” Before coming to the police station to report the incident, she took herself to Landmark Medical Center to be treated for several circular welts caused by the spherical, plastic ammunition from the weapon.
“She lifted up her shirt and showed me a fresh wound to her rib cage,” Officer Michael S. Martinsen’s report says. “The injury was slightly bigger than the size of a BB, with some other smaller red markings.”
The woman told police that the gray kitten she apparently freed from the freezer wasn’t the only one Hall had abused. A few days earlier, he had slammed a black kitten into the floor because he was angry that the animal had scratched him.
The trauma caused the cat to bleed and its eyes appeared swollen, the woman told police.
When police seized five cats from Hall’s apartment the following day, one of them was a black kitten with facial injuries consistent with those described by the complainant. Hall was not in the apartment, but a woman police encountered there told them she and Hall could not afford a veterinarian. Animal Control Officer Tiffany Forrest took custody of the felines and sent the injured one to the Northern Rhode Island Animal Hospital in North Smithfield.
Though Hall wasn’t in custody at the time, felony charges against him were already signed by state prosecutors and filed in Sixth District Court on Aug. 20, according to the judiciary’s web site.
When police went looking for Hall at his apartment on Monday, one of Hall’s roommates told investigators he had not been home “in months.” Police said they found him, moments later, hiding under a fuel tank in the basement.
In addition to the new charges, Hall was also wanted by the Sixth District Court for failure to appear on a technical violation of a prior sentence for domestic disorderly conduct. But that warrant was quashed after he appeared in court on the other charges Monday, the judiciary’s web site says.
