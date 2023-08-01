WOONSOCKET – A Fairmount family was rocked by tragedy early Monday when a man shot his wife with a rifle, leaving her seriously injured, before taking his own life with the weapon.
Deputy Police Chief Thomas Calouro said officers answered a 911 call from 765 Fairmount St. at 2:13 a.m. and found Walter Lopez, 52, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Lopez’s 34-year-old old wife was alive, but bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to her right thigh, said Calouro. The first policemen to arrive at the scene wrapped tourniquets around the woman’s leg to stanch the bleeding. She was later transported by Woonsocket Fire Department rescue personnel to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was initially listed in serious condition, Calouro said.
Also at home at the time of the double shooting were the couple’s two children, a 3-year-old daughter and 20-year-old son. Neither was harmed, nor did either of them witness the shooting, Calouro said.
But it was the son who had summoned police to the home after being awakened by the sound of gunfire, the deputy chief said. Both the wife and husband were found in one of the two bedrooms in the modest brick and white-vinyl ranch – a former attic that had apparently been converted into sleeping quarters.
What led up to the shooting remains under investigation, said Calouro. At press time, the police were still collecting statements from witnesses, including the couple’s son, who might be able to provide some insight into the nature of his parents’ relationship, including the possibility of some sort of domestic friction.
“How deep a domestic problem, we don’t know yet,” Calouro said. “We’re still digging into the reason.”
But Calouro said the police had no prior contact with the couple to indicate the existence of any domestic strife. In fact, Lopez had no criminal history at all, according to the judiciary’s database. The only thing that comes close to any record of previous contact with law enforcement was a speeding ticket that was issued to him by the Rhode Island State Police exactly one week before he took his own life, the database says.
Calouro said the first police officers to respond to the residence were unable to obtain a coherent statement from the wife because she was lapsing in and out of consciousness when they arrived. The officers, Patrolmen Connor Doyle, Brandon Viens and Brett Mattson, were also working feverishly to wrap the woman’s leg in tourniquets to stop what was very likely a potentially life-threatening loss of blood.
“She was bleeding heavily,” said Calouro. “And they did a phenomenal job.”
The judiciary’s database indicates that Lopez’s marriage to the woman he shot was not his first. He and another woman divorced in 2019, a split that also involved issues of financial support for at least one child.
Lopez had been married to his current wife about three years, and although the children carried his name, he was not their biological father, according to Calouro.
Lopez owned the house he shared with his wife. According to the city’s property database, he purchased the four-room, 1,250-square-foot ranch for $190,000 in October 2019. His is the sole name on the title.
Members of the WPD’s evidence-gathering arm, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, alongside detectives, spent most of Thursday morning at 765 Fairmount St. processing the crime scene. Among other things, they obtained a warrant to remove certain items from the home, including the rifle Lopez used in what police were calling an “ADW/suicide.” ADW is police shorthand for the crime of assault with a deadly weapon.
