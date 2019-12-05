WOONSOCKET — Police on Thursday identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place on Wednesday night on Village Road.
City resident Nyasia Williams-Thomas, 17, was shot while behind the wheel of an SUV on Village Road at about 9:54 p.m. Wednesday. Police said that when they responded to the scene, they found Williams-Thomas slumped over the wheel. They started CPR and rescue personnel transported her to Landmark Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
According to police, two other people were in the car with the victim, an adult woman and a juvenile male. Both passengers were not injured.
Police said that after being shot, Williams-Thomas attempted to drive away from her assailant, and hit several parked cars on Village Road. The car eventually came to a stop in the middle of the road, which is where police found it.
No arrests have been made, but police say their initial investigations suggest that the shooting was not a random act, though it may have been a case of "mistaken identity." Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact the detective division at 401-762-6725.
