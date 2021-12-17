By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – Reports of students with weapons prompted separate lockdowns of the Villa Nova Middle School and Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center (WACTC) Friday and a middle school student's arrest on a charge of possession of a knife.
Friday's incident follows additional social media threats earlier in the week that resulted in the arrest of an individual Woonsocket police alleged was responsible for the threat but did not have access to any weapons, according to School Superintendent Patrick McGee.
“I would like to inform you of two incidents that occurred today in the Woonsocket Education Department,” McGee wrote in a communication to parents sent out late Friday afternoon.
“The first incident occurred this morning at Villa Nova Middle School in which the administration received a report that a student was in possession of a gun,” McGee said.
“The school was immediately placed in lockdown and the student was searched by the Woonsocket Police. A knife was discovered on his person and the student was arrested. No gun was discovered. Soon afterwards the lockdown was lifted,” McGee said.
The second incident occurred at approximately 12:50pm at the WACTC, after the administration was notified “that a student in a classroom at the WACTC may have been in possession of a gun,” McGee said.
“The WACTC was immediately placed in lockdown and the Woonsocket Police were called. The specific classroom was searched as were the students. No weapon was found,” McGee said.
“Out of an abundance of caution the entire WHS campus was placed in lockdown and all classrooms were searched. No weapons were discovered during the search and students were safely dismissed from their classrooms. At no time was a weapon seen,” McGee said in his report to parents.
“I would like to thank the Woonsocket Police Department, Villa Nova Middle School and WHS/WACTC students, staff, and administrators for their quick response and actions today,” McGee said.
“Unfortunately, this is the second letter that I have had to send to the WED community this week regarding district threats and student behaviors,” McGee said.
“Whether this is related to the TikTok threat or not, this type of behavior is unacceptable,” the superintendent said while referencing an online threat that has been affecting school districts across the country.
“The WED and Woonsocket Police Department work very hard to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff and parents should not have to feel nervous about sending their children to our schools,” McGee said.
“As a result, we will be holding virtual meetings next week to discuss the safety of our students, teachers and staff. I want to hear from the WED community so that together we can address these issues,” McGee said.
“Your participation would be greatly appreciated. I will be sending out invitations to these virtual meets soon,” the superintendent said.
In his message sent out Thursday morning on the threat occurring on Wednesday, McGee noted that “Woonsocket Education Department is aware of threatening messages that are circulating on social media.”
“I would like to reinforce that there are no credible threats to any of our schools at this time. However, we are working closely with the Woonsocket Police Department to assess each report and the police department will provide added patrols at our schools today. The health and safety of our students and staff are our utmost priority and we will continue to remain vigilant,” McGee said.
“With respect to yesterday’s (Wednesday's) incident at Woonsocket High School, let me thank the Woonsocket Police Department, WHS Resource Officer, WHS administration and staff, and the WED community for their quick response and assistance. To reiterate, there was and is no credible threat to WHS as the individual responsible for the threat was arrested yesterday. Furthermore, the individual did not have access to weapons of any kind,” McGee said.
“WHS resumed classes this morning (Thursday) with no interruptions, however, there was an increased police presence,” McGee said.
Jeff Green, leaving the school Friday afternoon with several of his friends, said students heard reports of police looking for someone from the Career and Technical Center as the schools went into lockdown.
“They said they had a kid running around with one,” Green said while noting students heard that police may have been look for someone with a gun.
“They didn't take us outside, we stayed in our classrooms,” Green said.
After the schools were checked out, Green said the lockdown ended and students were released to go home.
