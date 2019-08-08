Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates, left, describes a new investigative strategy to catch local residents with out of state vehicle registrations, as Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt looks over the list of 33 notices, during a press conference at police headquarters Thursday morning. Listening, at right, is Officer Joseph Zinni, who along with Lt. Thomas Calouri, were instrumental in investigating and compliling the most recent list. “If you live in Woonsocket, register your car in Woonsocket, that’s all we’re asking”, said Baldelli-Hunt.