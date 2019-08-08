By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – When Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt first asked him to figure out a way to crack down on residents who dodge taxes by unlawfully registering motor vehicles out of state, Police Chief Thomas F. Oates III knew it would be tedious, time-consuming work for the handful of late-night patrol officers who would end up with the yeoman’s chore of collecting the necessary evidence.
He wasn’t even sure if the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal would recognize the city’s citations – he’d never heard of it being done before in any comprehensive way, and neither had the court.
“The bottom line is when I took this initiative no one had really done anything here,” the former second-in- command of the Providence Police Department said. “I spoke with the traffic tribunal because of my contacts there from Providence. I looked at what the law was and we discussed what we could charge here in Woonsocket, and would the traffic tribunal accept those violations...and we worked out a process to do that.”
Oates provided the backstory to reporters at police headquarters Thursday as city officials recapped the fruits of the enforcement campaign – 156 citations to date, including the latest crop of 31 alleged scofflaws whose summonses to RITT were dropped in the mailbox after the press briefing.
The recipients are due in court on Sept. 5.
For scofflaws, squaring the registration of their motor vehicles with their home address – as state law requires – can be a costly fix. The law carries no fine, but straightening out the paperwork means properly registering the vehicle in question, paying excise taxes due the city, plus administrative fees to the traffic tribunal. The toll can easily reach hundreds of dollars, depending on the make and model of the vehicle.
But Baldelli-Hunt, who has been vexed by the issue of vehicular tax cheats since she was a member of the House, says it’s a fundamental issue of fairness that rankles law-abiding taxpayers.
“A lot of the complaints I received as a state rep, and still receive as mayor, is the fact that it is an irritant to people seeing their neighbors having out of state plates,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “They feel as though they’re good residents and good taxpayers...it’s bothersome for them to see they’re paying their taxes and someone else is not participating in the tax revenue that we receive.”
As a state lawmaker in 2013, Baldelli-Hunt was already on the case of motor vehicle tax scofflaws when she championed a bill that made it easier to go after them. At the time, the law had said the only vehicle owners who could be prosecuted were those who parked their wheels on the street. Now even vehicles on private property are fair game.
Oates said keepers of out-of-state registered vehicles aren’t just skipping out on their tax obligations to the city – they also make it more difficult to enforce other laws that directly impact public safety. If the police try to track down the owner of an unregistered vehicle for any reason – a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident or a connection to a violent crime – the path is usually a dead end.
Since the inception of the campaign in 2018, the WPD has completed four separate sweeps aimed at residents who unlawfully register motor vehicles out of state. Since the inaugural effort made headlines, police in Burrillville, Cumberland and Lincoln have asked the WPD for logistical hints about how the operation is managed, but as far as Oates knows, the WPD is still running the only consistent, comprehensive attack on the problem.
“In hours it was labor intensive,” said Oates.
The shoe-leather part of the job falls to a handful of patrol officers on the overnight shift – when one would generally expect a car to be wherever it’s truly domiciled. During routine patrols likely to be punctuated by scores of other duties, the officers are instructed to take note of out-of state plates and input the data into their onboard computer, which is linked to the WPD’s broader information management system.
The key hurdle for bringing a complaint is that state law requires an offender’s vehicle to be housed in the city for at least 30 days – not necessarily in a row – in one calendar year. To pull their cases together, the overnight platoon collected data from a 45-day period.
Lt. Thomas Calouro of the Accident Prevention Bureau and Patrol Officer Joseph Zinno used the WPD’s information management system to distill the data collected by the overnight platoon into mini-profiles of the housing history of suspect vehicles.
“We hand-count,” said Calouro. “As soon as they break 30 they’re a winner.”
As he surveyed the fanned-out dossier of paperwork representing the latest crop of complaints, Calouro said the police department has come much closer to developing an efficient, systematized approach to executing enforcement against unlawfully registered vehicles on a regular basis.
“The first time we did this,” he said, “it took 60 hours of work. Now we’ve got it down to six.”
Even after a recent $11.58 cut, the city still has one of the highest motor vehicle tax rates in the state, $35 per $1,000. That’s $10 less than neighboring, one-state, one-rate Massachusetts, which is, unsurprisingly, the overwhelming faux residence of choice for the city’s registration cheats, police say.
The tax cheats are generally evenly dispersed about the city – there’s no particular housing development or neighborhood where they seem to congregate.
“It’s true spatter,” Calouro said.
The good news, city officials say, is that it appears as though the crackdown is serving as a deterrent. The entire crop of 156 citations that the WPD began amassing last spring includes not a single repeat offender, and new violators are getting harder to find.
“It’s a surprise to us,” said Oates. “Are they getting the message? Maybe somebody is.”
The mayor, for one, is quite pleased by the WPD’s handling of her directive. She’s says it’s done “a fantastic job.” And it shows that even a tedious, time-consuming chore can be tackled by administrators and agencies who are willing to lead.
If the General Assembly, as promised, fully eliminates the motor vehicle tax over the next few years, the financial incentive for residents to unlawfully register motor vehicles might evaporate, too, the mayor says. But Baldelli-Hunt said that for now, the plan is to continue chasing after registration scofflaws, because it’s what law-abiding taxpayers deserve.
“Massachusetts does have a lower rate than we do,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “The gap is closing, but the fact that we need to repair our roads, sweep our roads – all of the maintenance that has to happen with our roads – the tax revenue from the motor vehicle tax is important for us to maintain those services to the residents of the city.”
