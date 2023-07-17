WOONSOCKET – A food delivery driver was seriously injured when she was struck by a drunk driver operating a pickup truck without the owner’s permission on Front Street Wednesday night, police said.
Brian Levi Morton, 34, of 446 Front St., is charged with three counts in connection with the incident – driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury; driving without the consent of the owner; and driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol concentration. He was also cited on traffic court offenses for refusing to submit to a breath alcohol test and failure to exercise due care as a driver.
Morton was driving a Chevy pickup west on Front Street, near Pine Street, at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he swerved across the center line, then back into his lane, at which point he struck an Uber Eats driver, and her car, just as she was exiting the parked vehicle to make a delivery. According to police reports, the victim was briefly pinned against her vehicle.
The victim, a 26-year-old female, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient and listed in critical but stable condition a day after the accident, according to Lt. Michael S. Martinsen’s report.
The first officers on scene, including Patrolmen Cameron Hill and Ethan Smith, learned that at the time of the crash, Morton was driving his boss’s pickup truck and that he did not have permission to use it because the vehicle was uninsured. The boss, who lives nearby, told police Morton had left his house on Front Street after using the swimming pool about four hours before the accident. Morton told police he was coming from a friend’s house in Cumberland when the accident happened.
Morton pulled over near the crash and took some questions from the police. They said his eyes appeared bloodshot and watery, he smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred. He didn’t deny drinking – in fact, he allegedly admitted to police a short time later that he was drunk – but he refused to submit to a chemical test at headquarters.
Because he allegedly caused a serious injury, however, the police obtained a warrant for a sample of his blood, which was drawn at Landmark Medical Center before he was transferred to headquarters to be booked. The results of the test, to determine how much alcohol was in Morton’s system around the time of the accident, are pending from the state Department of Health.
Police searched the pickup truck after the accident and found a number of nip-size hard-liquor bottles, some of which were opened and partially consumed, according to police.
During a preliminary appearance for Morton in Sixth District Court on Thursday, Associate Judge Melissa DuBose released the defendant on $7,500 surety bail pending another hearing on Oct. 30, according to the judiciary’s database. She ordered him to refrain from consuming alcohol and to avoid driving a motor vehicle in the meantime.
