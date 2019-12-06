By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – Teenage homicide victim NyAsia Williams-Thomas was the unintended target of a plan to shoot another teenager that involved as many as five people – three of whom are now in custody on premeditated murder and conspiracy charges, city police announced during a press briefing Friday.
Less than two days after Williams-Thomas, 17, was shot to death while she sat in a car parked on Village Road, Jose Ortiz-Martinez, 18, of Woonsocket, appeared before a judge in Sixth District Court following his arrest and was ordered held without bail pending a grand jury investigation. Also arrested by the Woonsocket Police Department were two 17-year-old boys who were petitioned into Family Court and who are at risk of being tried as adults.
Addressing reporters in the roll call room at police headquarters, Police Chief Thomas F. Oates III said “one or two more” arrests are expected in connection with the death of Williams-Thomas, a girl he described as “a true innocent victim.”
A Woonsocket High School student, Williams-Thomas was sitting behind the wheel of a car on Village Road with a 21-year-old woman, the owner of the car, who was in the front passenger seat, and a 14-year-old boy in the back seat, when she was hit by at least one round shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday. As police had speculated from the outset, the bullet was meant for someone else – but not the adult female, as police originally theorized.
Oates told reporters that police believe Ortiz-Martinez was part of a group of individuals, including the two juveniles who are in custody, who were gunning for the 14-year-old who was in the back seat of the car on Village Road.
“We believe that he was the intended victim,” Oates said. “He was involved in a dispute with one if not several of the individuals we believe went up to the vehicle.”
Flanked by members of the WPD Detective Division, Oates shared the lectern with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine and Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette during the press conference.
“From the entire community, we’d like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family and friends,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “We’re all saddened by this senseless act of violence...How anyone can brutally shoot a young woman like this has saddened all of us.”
Warning members of the media that he would be limited in what he could say about the crime, Oates was sketchy on details about evidence, motive and other essentials of a homicide case that might emerge in more extended investigative and judicial proceedings.
One reporter asked him to confirm whether Ortiz was a cousin of Williams-Thomas, which he declined to answer. He also declined to say whether one or more of the alleged assailants was armed, though he wouldn’t rule out the possibility that multiple guns were used.
Oates said the police know the alleged motive for the errant attempt on the back-seat teenager’s life, but he told reporters that he was unable to share that information because the investigation remains open.
He said police are unsure whether Williams-Thomas was acquainted with any of the alleged assailants, though the assailants knew each other.
“I don’t know how close they are but obviously close enough to get together as a group and do something as heinous as this,” Oates said. “It’s sad...my heart and my thoughts and prayers go out to Williams-Thomas’ family. She was a true innocent victim and the victims that still are her family who are left behind. But also these young individuals, besides ruining her life and causing all this problem and heartache for her family, I’m sure their families are going through heartache and they’ve ruined their own lives.
“So it’s just senseless violence,” Oates said. “It’s young people not thinking before they act.”
Police have also declined to say how many rounds were fired or where Williams-Thomas was shot, although it was not – as previously reported – in the head. Family members say she was shot in the side and the bullet passed through her body.
Reaching out to The Call earlier in the day, Kevin Thomas – father of Williams-Thomas – said his daughter was incredibly adult-like for a girl of 17 – someone who’d been sobered by growing up amid hardship.
“Not her own,” said Thomas. “Family members, friends – she absorbed those hardships. She was like a sponge.
“She was only 17, but you would swear she was 55 years old,” Thomas continued. “She was very mature for her age.”
In addition to her mother and father, she is survived by three brothers and three sisters, several nephews and a niece, Thomas said.
Her relatives, and many friends, were among those who turned out for a vigil of remembrance for Williams-Thomas that was held Thursday night at St. James Baptist Church on South Main Street.
If the police caught a break in the investigation that put them on the fast-track to apprehending the assailants, Oates wouldn’t say what it was. Rather, Oates credited the arrests as being the result of shoe-leather police work, praising members of the uniformed and detective divisions with the dogged pursuit of all the leads they drummed up as they canvassed the Rock Ridge and Plaza Village housing complexes near Village Road.
“Just the hard work these folks did...evidence collecting, following up on tips,” Oates said. “Some of them turned out to be nothing, some led us in a different direction. We’re confident these are the individuals...and possibly one or two more.”
In the coming days, he said the police expect to potentially execute additional search warrants and arrest as many as two more individuals who approached the vehicle in which Williams-Thomas and the other passengers were sitting. He said the evidence police have collected thus far will be turned over to a grand jury and the juveniles in the case could face judicial proceedings to determine whether they will face charges as adults.
“That would not surprise me,” he said, adding that state prosecutors have been involved in the investigation almost from the beginning.
Police are still urging anyone with information about the homicide to contact WPD detectives at 762-6725. Oates also said it would be wise of anyone who played a role in the homicide to turn themselves in.
“They’d be better off coming in than having us find them, because we’re going to find them,” the chief said.
