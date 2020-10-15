WOONSOCKET — A city woman who faked a case of brain cancer to swindle friends and relatives out of nearly $27,000 won’t have to go to jail, but she’s on the hook to reimburse the victims.
Alicia Pierini, 39, pleaded no contest several days ago to one count of obtaining money under false pretenses over $1,500 for her role in creating a GoFundMe page to solicit donations for the treatment of her fictitious condition. As part of her sentence, Association Superior Court Judge Luis Matos put Pierini on probation for 10 years and ordered her to repay a total of $26,999.23 to her victims, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced.
More than a third of the money came from members of Pierini’s family and friends who contributed directly to her, thinking the funds were for her medical care, Neronha said.
Most of the money that Pierini must repay – $16,153 – will go to GoFundMe, which has already paid back members of the public who contributed to the fraudulent scheme via the popular crowdfunding website.
Neronha called the sentence, handed down Oct. 8, “a significant step forward to ensure that those who were victimized by the defendant’s scheme are made whole,” adding, “I suspect, however, that no amount of restitution will fully repair the harm done to the trust and relationships between her family, friends and generous members of the public.”
Had the case proceeded to trial, state prosecutors were prepared to prove that, in 2017, Pierini falsely claimed she had cancer to solicit the donations from family members, friends – even strangers – and then used the money to pay for trips, tickets to sporting events and other personal expenses, according to the attorney general.
The Rhode Island State Police began investigating Pierini, of 27 Farm St., in May 2017, after receiving tips from individuals who were skeptical about her story.
During their investigation, the RISP found that in January 2017, Pierini created a GoFundMe page requesting donations following a cancer diagnosis. Pierini went as far as shaving her head and eyebrows – looking like someone in the throes of chemotherapy might – in furtherance of the scheme.
The state police don’t normally release booking photos of suspects, but in Pierini’s case, they made an exception, saying the photo could help potential victims determine whether they’d been scammed by her.
