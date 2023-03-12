WOONSOCKET – Precious Blood Parish is marking the 150th Anniversary of construction of its historic Gothic-style church by local French Canadians at 94 Carrington Ave. with a series of events that will highlight its beauty and religious symbolism for generations of local residents worshiping there.
The still operating Catholic church is the first in Woonsocket to reach its 150th birthday, according Trudy Lamoureux, a lifelong Precious Blood parishioner and member of the 150th Anniversary Committee. Now partnered with St. Agatha’s Parish and sharing the Rev. Michael A. Kelley as pastor, Precious Blood today serves a diverse group of Catholics hailing from many places around the world.
A major funding campaign chaired by Lamoureux and her late second husband, Dr. Gerald Lamoureux, raised over $500,000 for roof and exterior repairs that helped to ensure the building’s viability through its present use.
Dr. Lamoureux, one of the original founders of the former Fogarty Hospital, was among the many community leaders, from former mayors to even the late Governor Aram Pothier and noted city architect, Walter Fontaine, who left a mark on Precious Blood parish.
Precious Blood will be hosting a coffee and pastries gathering for parishioners and visitors on the first Sunday of the month following the 9 a.m. Mass through October of this year.
A banner on the front of the church highlighting the 150th Anniversary will remain in view until December, 2023.
The first major observance will be held on April 16th when the Diocese of Providence’s best concert organist, Henri St. Louis and the Louise Tetreault chorale group will perform. Tickets are available by calling Precious Blood/St. Agatha at (401) 767-2950.
The well-known French-Canadian singer, Josee Vachon will bring her repertoire of Franco-American folklore music to a concert at Precious Blood on May 19 that will also include a performance by Paul DaSilva as Elvis Presley. The performances will be held in the lower church hall.
An indoor yard sale will be held in the parish hall on April 29th and the ever popular Precious Blood Bingo, on hiatus during the pandemic, will return for a Bingo on June 9th that many longtime participants of the event won’t want to miss.
And Rev. Kelley has received word Assistant Bishop Richard Henning, appointed to replace Bishop Thomas J. Tobin upon his retirement, will be joining the parish for its planned 150th Anniversary Mass in Precious Blood on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.
“We are hoping that this will be a most special event for this 150th Anniversary,” Rev. Kelley said of the planned religious celebration.
The Mass is likely to be a memorable one for the many current and past members of Precious Blood parish who can attend, Rev. Kelly noted.
“I am inviting any local pastors and all those who have memories here, those whose families came here, and some who went to school here and moved to other places,” Rev. Kelley said.
“Many times I meet people like that, they have their roots here in Precious Blood Parish,” Rev. Kelley said.
Rev. Kelley expects the planned celebration of Precious Blood to be a tribute to its longest serving pastor, Monsignor Charles Dauray.
“He loved the Lord, he loved God’s people, and he knew that when people are close to God they live good lives,” Rev. Kelley said of Msgr. Dauray.
Anyone who might like to visit Precious Blood during its anniversary year can contact Rev. Kelley about arranging a tour by calling the St. Agatha’s parish office at (401) 767-2950.
Trudy Lamoureaux can provide more information on Precious-Blood by contacting her through the parish office.
Members of the Precious Blood 150th Anniversary Committee are Michael Platek, his wife Marion Platek, Trudy Lamoureux, John Goyette, Donald Morse, Jeannine Trudeau, and Sandy Renaud.
The pastors of Precious Blood Parish since its founding are:
Rev. Antoine Bernard 1873
Rev. James Berkins 1874
Msgr. Charles Dauray 1875 to 1931
Rev. George W. Bedard 1931 to 1949
Msgr. Moise O. Leprohon 1949 to 1955
Msgr. Joseph A. Cobriel 1955 to 1966
Msgr. Oscar A. Guibault 1973 to 1996
Rev. Rene E. Gagne 1973 to 1996
Msgr. John C. Allard 1996 to 2013
Rev. Michael A. Kelley 2013 to present
