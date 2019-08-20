WOONSOCKET — Ownership of one of Main Street’s most prominent old mill buildings has shifted to a duly incorporated entity which claims to support a smorgasbord of charitable causes, from housing to veterans services.
According to the city’s land evidence records, 55 Main St. was recently conveyed to a domestic nonprofit organization called Save the Neighborhoods for $500,000. The seller of the vacant building was Mainland Properties, whose lead principal is William Ricci, a man who made the news not long ago after federal prosecutors described him as a mob associate who was granted immunity for new information about the long-unsolved disappearance of a Boston restaurateur, Steven DiSarro, in 1993.
In 2016, DiSarro’s body was unearthed from the grounds of the Wanskuck Mill, located at 725 Branch Ave. in Providence, which was owned by Ricci and is the legal address for Mainland Properties. The FBI wrapped multiple players into the investigation, several of whom, including Ricci, were granted immunity. In 2018, reputed ex-mob boss “Cadillac” Frank Salemme and associate Paul Weadick were convicted of murdering DiSarro and sentenced to life without parole.
Whether the transfer of the property from Mainland Properties to Save the Neighborhoods represents an actual sale is uncertain, since the buyer appears to be closely linked to Ricci. Records on file at the Secretary of State’s office identify Robert Cooper as both the president and a director of Save the Neighborhoods, with an address that is the same as that of Mainland Properties – 725 Branch Ave.
“That doesn’t sound like an arm’s length transaction to me,” said Tax Assessor Elyse Pare, who added that it’s not unusual for organizations to list a sales price on municipal records when a property is merely shifted to a different holding company.
In its incorporation papers, Save the Neighborhoods describes itself as a domestic nonprofit corporation whose mission is primarily philanthropic, focusing on “charitable causes and businesses, including education and relief for service veterans, the homeless and the poor.”
The organization’s original incorporation papers date back to 1997, and it has updated its annual reports as recently as this spring, yet the company has no digital profile or track record. Joseph Garlick, the executive director of NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley – one of the state’s leading nonprofit developers of affordable housing for more than 30 years – has never heard of the organization and has no idea who Robert Cooper is.
Efforts to reach Cooper were not successful. The incorporation papers list Providence lawyer John Ruginski Jr. as the registered agent for Save the Neighborhoods. He did not return inquiries left with his secretary.
Located next door to offices of The Call, 55 Main St. was built as the Harris Mill, parts of which date back to 1900, according to city records. The former textile factory is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, as is the Lyman Arnold Trench, a mill-era sluiceway that runs beneath it, as well as a number of other structures on the east side of Main Street’s Depot Square-to-Market Square stretch. The man-made channel was used to capture water from the Blackstone River to power factory machines in the city’s traditional hub.
More recently, 55 Main St. was home to Kornstein’s, one of a handful of independent, legacy department stores that thrived in the city through the mid- to late 20th century. The store’s name is still imbedded in the masonry at the entryway to the building.
Until a few months ago, Community Care Alliance had leased the building from Mainland Properties, housing dozens of employees for a number of the sprawling social service agency’s many programs. Citing an issue with mold in the building, CCA relocated all of its workers to other offices in the downtown area, leaving the 16,149-square-foot building in its present condition – vacant.
No long after CCA cleared out, various work crews were seen repairing the roof of the building and doing some cleanup chores inside.
For some curious reason, there is a vintage slot machine propped up directly in one of the building’s storefront windows.
What the conveyance of the property to another ownership entity means for the future of the structure is unclear at the moment. Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt told radio station WNRI earlier this week that she hasn’t had any contact with Save the Neighborhoods, though she intended to make some inquiries about who the new owners are and what their plans are.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
