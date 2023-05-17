WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s proposed city budget for the coming fiscal year last week keeps the tax rate steady by using federal pandemic recovery funds to “defray certain City expenditures.”
Public comment for the budget will take place on May 31 at 7:00 p.m. in Harris Hall.
Baldelli-Hunt’s budget proposes keeping the current property tax rates at $13.98 per $1,000 for residential real estate and $25.94 per $1,000 for commercial real estate. The motor vehicle excise tax was phased out this year by state law.
“This proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget acknowledges that many of our taxpayers are still strapped financially from the pandemic, and that just about everyone has seen their spending ability diminish due to spiraling inflation and high interest rates,” Baldelli-Hunt wrote in the cover letter for the proposed budget.
“We scrutinized all our departmental expenditures and removed anything that we could either delay or achieve in a less costly manner.”
The budget proposes using $724,000 of federal American Rescue Plan Acts to help keep the tax rate low. Woonsocket received about $36.4 million total directly from the federal government, which came in two tranches and must be allocated by the end of 2024.
Baldelli-Hunt also wrote that the city is looking to take advantage of other grants to fund projects such as the proposed new public safety complex to house both the police department and the fire department.
“My vision for Woonsocket targets capitalizing on the continued hard work of our dedicated municipal employees, and the abundance of federal and state grant opportunities available to us, to build a better, more sustainable future for our residents and businesses,” she wrote.
Budget cuts, particularly to the Department of Human Services and the Legislative Department, are also part of the picture for keeping the tax rate stable, with ARPA funds included as footnotes for potential offsets to the cuts. The proposed ARPA expenditures included in the proposed budget would need to come before the City Council as a separate ordinance from the budget legislation.
The Mayor’s budget also maintains the current appropriation for the Woonsocket Education Department, which requested the maximum 4% increase possible. Last year, the education department also requested a 4% increase and received an increase of roughly $100,000 – less than the request – after a joint work session with the City Council. The School Committee is set to have a joint session on Monday.
“It’s something we’re definitely going to discuss,” Council member Garrett Mancieri said of increasing the WED appropriation. “I think the council is going to look at it much more comprehensively about what they need this year and also what they will need in future years.”
The education department is facing a looming budget shortfall when federal pandemic recovery aid runs out in the next few years.
Mancieri said he does not expect many residents to speak at public comment because the budget does not include a tax increase, but he also said he would like the council to look closer at funding an economic development staff or other programs that attract businesses to the city in order to promote growth and long-term investment.
“We’re not interested in passing a status quo budget,” he said.
A full copy of the budget is available to view online on the city’s website.
