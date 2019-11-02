Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, right, chats with members of Woonsocket’s Wat Lao Xokexayarm Buddhist Temple, joined by members of the fire department as well as Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette, Police Chief Thomas Oates, and Fire Chief Paul Shatraw as members of the temple’s board of directors prepared to present the Woonsocket Fire Department with a donation check in appreciation for the all the department does for the city on Wednesday.