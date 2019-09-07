Maj. Christopher J. Ahlemeyer, of the Rhode Island National Guard right, speaks with Commodore Tellis A. Bethel, commander, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, center, and Col. Andrew J. Chevalier, of the Rhode Island National Guard, following a joint forces assault exercise Tradewinds 2018. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored exercise that provides participating Caribbean nations the opportunity to improve security and disaster response capabilities.