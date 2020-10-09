WOONSOCKET – Columbus Day won’t be the same without Autumnfest, but the city’s two radio stations are going to do their best to make you feel like the pandemic never put the kibosh on the biggest festival of the year.
Radio stations WNRI (AM-1380 and FM 95.1) and WOON (AM-1240 and FM 99.5) are both packing their schedules with material they’ve recorded from previous installments of Autumnfest to air over the course of the three-day weekend, beginning this morning.
Despite the cancellation of the festival, WOON will manage to throw in some live material, with a broadcast at 11 a.m. today from the Broaster House. There, proprietor Chris Fernandes is pitching a tent in the parking lot of the Pond Street restaurant, at the edge of the traditional Autumnfest staging ground, to serve festival food – his mini-version of Autumnfest, according to WOON’s Dave Richards.
“We’re going to go down there and do a little live shot,” says Richards. “It’s a little live piece of Autumnfest memory.”
Throughout the weekend, Richards says WOON will be broadcasting “Autumnfest Moments” – snippets of musical performances that the radio station had previously broadcast live. Hundreds of hours’ worth of material dating back years has been recorded for posterity and the station will pepper its programming with choice selections throughout the weekend.
The fare includes a rebroadcast of the performance of the Jimmy Buffet tribute band Changes in Latitudes tonight at 7 and, on Monday morning, a rebroadcast of an Autumnfest parade, with Richards’ remarks as commentator describing the action.
The station will break away from the parade coverage to live-comment on a passing motorcade orchestrated by the Autumnfest Steering Committtee. Organized by Autumnfest Chairman Garrett Mancieri, the motorcade is a symbolic show of the organization’s staying power, after it was forced to cancel the festival due to the pandemic in July, and will pay particular tribute to first responsders and other essential workers.
If you can’t get your Autumnfest fix on the Park Avenue side of the radio dial, you can twist the knob a smidge and tune into WNRI over on Diamond Hill Road. There, on-air personality and station technician Jeff Gamache has been busily sifting through the Autumnfest archives for the best of the festival’s musical performances, according to Roger Bouchard, station manager and host of “Daybreak Southern New England.”
Calling the program “Memories of Autumnfest,” Gamache has distilled the material into a 31-hour program that will run more or less continuously throughout the weekend from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., today and tomorrow and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday.
“We’ve got a library of materials from past years that we’ve drawn on,” said Bouchard.
Listeners will get a sampling of Autumnest musical moments that include Tributes to Elvis starring Kevin Bond; Nelson, featuring Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, twin sons of Ricky Nelson; and Danny Klein’s Full House, featuring the founding member of the J. Geils Band.
But it will also include some highly local favorites, like the Beardogz, a band that’s gotten more popular of late; Jose Vachon, a Canadian known for honoring the traditions of French-Canadian song; and John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band.
Memories of Autumnfest don’t just involve music, though. It will also include a rebroadcast of an Autumnfest parade, with commentators Bouchard and John Gregory, former president of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce. That segment will air on Monday beginning at 9 a.m.
In addition to the music and the parade, Bouchard said WNRI felt it was important to remember some of the personalities who made Autumnfest special. So, Memories of Autumnfest will include new interviews with a series of grand marshals of Autumfests past.
Those segments feature John Chan, proprietor of Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining; Roger Lapierre, founder of the Li’l General chain of convenience stores; John Gregory, former CEO of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce; Richard Lepine of Lepine Financial Advisors in Cumberland; Dave Lahousse, owner of Kay’s Restaurant; and Robert Billington, president of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council.
It’s all been boiled down into a smooth program that won’t have the interruptions or distractions of a live stage performance, so it will be entertaining and engaging to listen to, says Bouchard.
The staff of WNRI knew very early on that Autumnfest would become another casualty of the pandemic, says Bouchard. So they knew they’d need something to fill an emerging void in the usual Columbus Day weekend programming and got to work on the project.
Like WOON, WNRI has a deep well of archived material from covering Autumfest over the years, and Bouchard says Gamache began immersing himself in that material to pick out the tastiest bits shortly after the pandemic hit.
“It was a long project,” he said. “We’ve been working on it for months.”
The cancellation of the event interrupted a 42-year run for Autumnfest, founded as a modest street festival in 1977 that’s exploded over the years. The event features live music, food, athletic competitions, carnival rides and the Autumnfest Parade. It typically draws crowds that number in the hundreds of thousands during the course of three days.
