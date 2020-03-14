By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
PROVIDENCE – After an increase in the number of Rhode Island cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) to 14 from just five a day ago, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Friday moved forward with a directive closing Rhode Island K-12 schools for the coming week, if not longer.
Raimondo also announced that all people returning home from international travel will be asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days, and also enacted a more stringent nursing protocol banning all visitors from nursing homes for now.
The decision to move up the planned April school vacation to next week came as the next major step the state is taking to slow the spread of coronavirus here, as it spreads elsewhere around the country and abroad.
The governor had previously announced a guideline against all public gatherings in the state of 250 people or greater, including sporting events, meetings, and parades, as another effort to get ahead of the respiratory virus that can cause mild flu-like symptoms for many, but also severe and life-threatening illness for the most vulnerable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.