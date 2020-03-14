Raimondo

Gov. Gina Raimondo talks to the media on Friday, announcing that public schools in Rhode Island will be closed next week. Behind her, from left, are state Director of Human Services Courtney Hawkins, Department of Health Spokesman Joseph Wendelkin, Commisioner of Edcuation Angelica Infante-Green and Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

 Photo by Joseph B. Nadeau

By JOSEPH B. NADEAU

jnadeau@woonsocketcall.com

PROVIDENCE – After an increase in the number of Rhode Island cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) to 14 from just five a day ago, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Friday moved forward with a directive closing Rhode Island K-12 schools for the coming week, if not longer.

Raimondo also announced that all people returning home from international travel will be asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days, and also enacted a more stringent nursing protocol banning all visitors from nursing homes for now.

The decision to move up the planned April school vacation to next week came as the next major step the state is taking to slow the spread of coronavirus here, as it spreads elsewhere around the country and abroad.

The governor had previously announced a guideline against all public gatherings in the state of 250 people or greater, including sporting events, meetings, and parades, as another effort to get ahead of the respiratory virus that can cause mild flu-like symptoms for many, but also severe and life-threatening illness for the most vulnerable.

