PROVIDENCE — Gov. Gina M. Raimondo and Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation on Wednesday morning outlined how the state is looking to spend the $1.25 billion in federal stimulus funding it received to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raimondo was joined in a teleconference with U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Reps. David Cicilline and James Langevin as the quintet discussed how Rhode Island secured the billion-plus in federal monies and how the dollars will be dispersed in the coming days, weeks, and months as the Ocean State continues to battle the coronavirus crisis.
The $1.25 billion is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act to support the states’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds may be used to cover costs incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
“I am certainly grateful,” Raimondo said, noting that while she has general plans for the stimulus dollars at the moment, “the money is all extremely in flux right now because we don’t know what future federal stimulus is to come.”
However, Raimondo on Wednesday outlined that the plan for this $1.25 billion is to secure more personal protective equipment and ventilators for hospital facilities “to keep everybody safe going forward,” to give more to nursing homes “bearing the brunt of this crisis,” to use federal funds to help hospitals which have canceled non-critical surgeries; to assist nursing homes and Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families’ group homes that need additional funds; and to provide aid to public safety personnel and Rhode Island cities and towns.
“All of those are categories that are eligible for COVID relief monies,” Raimondo explained. “We’ll have the money to do that.”
Raimondo also recognized that there are approximately 180,000 Rhode Islanders out of work and numerous small businesses that have been forced to close their doors during the coronavirus crisis, and she expects some of the relief funds will be distributed for small business support, child care, education aid, and a “number of ways we need to support the economy.”
“I’m extremely grateful,” she said. “We’ll spend every penny of this responsibly.”
Per the federal guidelines, the governor is not allowed to use any of the $1.25 billion to balance the state’s budget, as the intention of the federal money is to be spent or allocated at the governor’s discretion according to emergency needs presented by the COVID-19 crisis. These monies won’t go through the typical appropriation process, Raimondo said.
“I certainly hope and believe I have a commitment from the Congressional delegation they’ll fight for future stimulus that would allow us to be allocated through future budget process … We have herculean task ahead of us,” Raimondo noted.
Some of these federal funds have already been spent, allowing the state to secure necessary PPE, equipment and facilities, provide raises to low-wage Rhode Island health care workers on the frontlines, and dedicate additional Medicaid dollars to nursing homes, state officials said on Wednesday.
The governor credited the “really truly unbelievable and heroic efforts,” of the state’s Congressional delegation, saying Reed, Whitehouse, Cicilline, and Langevin are “fighting for Rhode Island in Washington every single day.”
“Today is somewhat of a good day in the fight against the coronavirus. A billion and a quarter dollars is a lot of money to help the people of Rhode Island get through this…” Raimondo said. “There’s been some dark days so far in this crisis.”
Reed thanked Rhode Islanders for their “incredible courage and community spirit in the face of very stressful times.”
“Coronavirus has upended all of our lives … they can rise to the occasion,” Reed said.
“We now have over a billion dollars, that means they don’t have to rush out to borrow additional money for unforeseen circumstances caused by COVID. The immediate effects of COVID should be covered by this fund,” Reed added.
Whitehouse said that he was eager to see Rhode Island businesses, service agencies, and resources funded by these dollars, saying it should be a “very significant boost” to the state’s economy. Langevin, meanwhile, celebrated Rhode Island for being a “national leader” in COVID-19 testing, which he said is “critical as we make decisions in reopening.”
Cicilline called the coronavirus pandemic a “challenge like we’ve never seen before,” but added “Rhode Island is meeting that challenge.”
“We see every day that Rhode Islanders are leading by quiet examples … In a lot of ways, this crisis has revealed the character of our state,” Cicilline said. “Our responsibility is to ensure Rhode Islanders make it through this crisis with their finances and livelihood intact.”
Raimondo on Wednesday also announced that a new website dedicated to tracking COVID-19 spending will launch in the coming weeks. The website will allow Rhode Islanders to see exactly how much and where the state is spending federal dollars relating to the COVID-19 crisis.
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
