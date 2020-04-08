PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island marked yet another unfortunate record high in the combat against COVID-19, as Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Wednesday announced 220 new cases of coronavirus – a new single-day spike in cases of the virus – as well as five additional deaths, bringing the state’s tally to 1,450 cases and 35 fatalities associated with the disease.
As has been the case since the virus first arrived in Rhode Island, the state’s nursing homes continue to be hit the hardest, as two of the deaths were residents at the Oak Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Pawtucket and one of the fatalities was a person who lived at Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence, according to Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott.
“The number of people in the hospital is what we are very focused on now,” Raimondo said of the state’s 143 people hospitalized with coronavirus. “And tracking how quickly that number doubles and increases … We’re at a good clip of increase, which means we are in the rapid spread phase of the virus and you should assume at this point that there is wide-spread community transmission.”
Of Wednesday’s five announced deaths, three were in their 70s, one of whom lived at Oak Hill; one who lived at Oak Hill was in their 80s, and one – the resident at Golden Crest – was in their 90s.
Raimondo on Wednesday also announced that that the state had entered into a partnership with global software company Salesforce.com to make Rhode Island’s contact tracing process “more efficient, more scalable, more reliable.”
“If you get tested positive, you’ll be contacted by the Department of Health and they will go through a system to figure out with whom you’ve been in contact,” the governor explained. “Over time, in a week or two weeks from now, where I want to drive this, is to have the whole system be much more automated.”
“You could imagine a system where you track your symptoms online, maybe on your phone, you set yourself up an appointment on your phone to go get tested, after you’re tested, this somewhat automated contact tracing system and then we monitor your quarantine and isolation all through an integrated system,” she continued.
“So that’s a snapshot of where I want to get. We are not there now, we are working 24/7 to get there, but that’s the kind of a system we need to have before we can all start going back to work or thinking about going back to work,” Raimondo added.
The governor also implored the state’s residents to keep a diligent contact notebook, jotting down the names of everyone they’ve had physical contact with and the places they’ve been over the course of every day. She said such daily logs were of the utmost importance were a person to become ill and need to get themselves tested.
“When you go get yourself tested, if you have symptoms and if you get a test, you should bring that contact tracing notebook with you to the test. You shouldn’t try to go and get a test without it because it means you’re not prepared,” she explained.
The governor also announced the extension of the closure of courts through May 17. She said this meant that for Rhode Islanders, they cannot be evicted between now and that date “because an eviction is a court procedure and the courts are closed for non-essential services.”
“I hear from people all the time who are struggling to pay the rent and so I want you to know you won’t be evicted because you can’t pay the rent,” Raimondo assured. “And if anyone tells you otherwise, I want you to call my office, because it isn’t true.”
With bad news coming seemingly hour after hour amid the coronavirus pandemic, the governor found time to shine a light on some positivity in the Ocean State – the new COVID-19 rapid-test drive-through at the Twin River Casino parking lot in Lincoln, a joint venture between the state and CVS Health, which doubles the state’s testing capacity to 2,000 tests per day and provides test results in a matter of minutes.
“This is going very well…” Raimondo said, reminding people that the only way to sign up for a test is online at CVS.com, not in-pharmacy. “These tests are rapid, we want those tests to be reserved for people who are 60 and older, healthcare professionals, people who have to go to work, essential workers, people who need to get a rapid result.”
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
