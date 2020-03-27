Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Friday an order against gatherings of more than 10 people has been extended to April 13.
Most Popular
Articles
- Raimondo staying the course as cases up to 66
- Fire destroys garage in East Woonsocket
- MISSED OPPORTUNITY: Four Valley track athletes had chance to be All-Americans at New Balance Nationals
- City’s homeless armed in fight against COVID-19
- Spring cleaning: Workers take precautions as homebound residents increase city’s garbage output
- City steps up to help those who need it most
- Baker orders nonessential businesses closed; 4 more deaths
- Friars pick up commitment from La Salle transfer Ed Croswell
- Senior living manors limit public gatherings
- GETTING CLOSURE
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.