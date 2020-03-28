All non-critical retail stores in Rhode Island must close through April 13 and a complete listing of what defines a non-essential retailer will be posted on the Department of Business Regulation’s website, according to Gov. Gina Raimondo
Raimondo’s executive order shuttering of all non-essential retail businesses does, however, include a list of critical retail businesses that will remain open. They include, but are not limited to:
Food and beverage stores (e.g., supermarkets, liquor, specialty food and convenience stores, farmers’ markets, food banks and pantries); pharmacies and medical supply stores; compassion centers; pet supply stores; printing shops, mail and delivery stores and operations; gas stations; laundromats; and electronics and telecommunications stores.
Also, office supply, industrial and agricultural/seafood equipment and supply stores; hardware stores; funeral homes; auto repair and supply; banks and credit unions; firearms stores; healthcare and public safety professional uniform stores; and other stores and businesses identified as critical by the Department of Business Regulation.
Restaurants will be permitted to operate only for pickup, drive-through, and delivery in accordance with previous executive orders.
“Starting Monday, I am ordering all non-critical retail businesses to close their businesses until April 13,” Raimondo said Saturday. “We are receiving too many reports of people crowded into gift shops, retail shops, outdoor malls and other retail businesses.”
“I’m asking everyone in Rhode Island if you have the money to keep shopping please shop locally and just do it online and buy something from a local retailer. Help them out if you can.”
Raimondo said the state will help get small retail shops up and running with e-commerce operations, adding those business owners are now eligible for unemployment insurance under the new stimulus package approved by Congress.
“For the small retailers who don’t have a website or don’t know how to take orders online, please reach out to us and let us help,” the governor said. “You can call 521-HELP. We have secured a lot of resources from local tech companies and we’ll help you get an e-commerce website up and running.”
“It is my sincerest hope and desire to keep this limited until April 13,” Raimondo said. “But my ability to do that will depend on everyone’s willingness to follow my directions on social distancing.”
Said Raimondo: “This order is limited to non-essential retail. It is consistent to my overall approach to keep some semblance of an economy and to be smart and targeted. As for manufacturing and others industries, I want you to keep running as long as you can as long as you do it safely. I want as many people working as possible.”
