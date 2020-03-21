WOONSOCKET — As the state’s Covid-19 caseload ramped up to 66, Gov. Gina Raimondo on Saturday implored Rhode Islanders to hold tight to the new normal of social isolation in attempts to tamp down the spread of the virus.
The new numbers represent an increase of 12 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, but Raimondo said there is a fleeting window of opportunity to prevent the state from looking like areas of the country that have been all but paralyzed by the infection.
“This moment, right now, this weekend, this week, could be the most important week that we face in keeping a lid on this virus,” the governor said. “You have seen the experience of places like New York City, San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle. They fall past a tipping point and then there’s a skyrocket. We are trying to prevent that and keep a lid on it, so to speak, and drive infections down to zero.”
Speaking from the Statehouse in her second online-only press briefing in order to limit the number of people at those sessions, the governor was accompanied by RI Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott and, for the first time, RI State Police Supt. James Manni.
Among other things, Manni addressed the rationale behind the governor’s executive order extending the period for background checks for gun buyers from 7 to 30 days. Manni said the move is reasonable in response to diminished manpower capacity at the municipal police departments that process the checks, since much non-essential personnel is not reporting for duty.
But Manni also said state and local police stand ready to disperse any social events where more than 10 people have gathered, in violation of the governor’s directives.
“We are focused on our jobs and we have the personnel standing ready,” Manni said.
Raimondo said there are no patrols assigned specifically to disperse crowds, but any police officers who see more than 10 people at an event or in a public place will politely ask that the participants leave.
Raimondo said she was particularly concerned about the possible urge among members of the faith community to do what they normally do on the weekend – to go temple, church or mosque. Her stern advice to them was: don’t.
“We’re out every day looking to make sure we don’t see more than 10 people gathered,” she said. “And if we see it we’re going to break it up. So are the mayors, so are the local police departments.”
In addition to abiding by the crowd-cap limits, anyone who is sick should stay at home and anyone who is capable of working from home should, the governor said.
She’s well aware how anxious and weary Rhode Islanders are becoming with the state of affairs, in which schools are also closed while districts, beginning tomorrow, attempt a grand experiment in “distance learning.” Raimondo said she doesn’t know how much longer this unprecedented level of social isolation will last, but she begged citizens to stay the course and be prepared for even more challenges.
“This is tough, this is really tough and it’s probably going to get tougher as the days drag on,” she said. “I want you to know, my eye is firmly on getting us through this, getting to a recovery stage and getting to a place where we can get back to some kind of normal.”
“It’s going to take a little while,” she added. “I don’t know how long. I know the next couple of weeks at least are going to be extremely difficult.”
Despite the concern for a spike in infection, the governor reaffirmed her intention to refrain from issuing a statewide lockdown or shelter in place order, though some additional disruption is likely.
“At this time I do not have any plans to do that,” she said. However, Raimondo said, “This is a fluid situation. It’s very likely I’ll be instituting some additional restriction in the next few days but I have no plans to issue a shelter in place or a total state lockdown.”
Explaining her reluctance to do so, Raimondo said the social distancing directives and the shutdown of bars, restaurants and cafes for dine-in business “are radical and taking an enormous toll on the economy.”
“We need to have some semblance of an economy,” the governor said, calling for “a healthy balance” between doing everything possible to put a lid on the virus without further snuffing out economic activity.
No one should be alarmed that she’s called up the National Guard to assist in managing the crisis, Raimondo said. If anything, “breathe a sigh of relief we now have more people, more boots on the ground...”
Addressing the additional Covid-19 cases, Alexander Scott said eight are men and four women, all between their 20s and 70s. Three are in the hospital in stable condition and the rest are recovering at home.
The health director also struck a note of warning as she acknowledged the closest Covid-19 fatality to Rhode Island yet, a man in his 80s whose death was reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health two days ago. She said there’s no connection to Rhode Island, but with some 200 Covid-19 fatalities nationwide, it’s all but inevitable that, at some point, Rhode Island, too, will experience a Covid-19 fatality.
“This is continuing to evolve and we want to help people understand the reality of what we are dealing with as a country,” Alexander Scott said.
While there is concern among first responders and health care workers about having access to protective equipment like masks and goggles, Alexander Scott said the hospital system has the capacity to care for Covid-19 cases – at least for now.
“It’s important to be able to relay as of now in conversations with hospital CEOs, there is capacity in our hospitals to care for cases,” she said. “What we want is to maintain that capacity,” which means that people who feel ill and who are capable of recovering at home should do so.
The other important thing that Rhode Islanders can do to make sure hospitals aren’t overwhelmed is follow the directives handed down by the governor, she said.
“Following the directions that have been laid out for you does make a difference,” she said.
The most vital tool health officials have for knowing how much Covid-19 is in the community are testing kits, for which supply continues to be a concern. The governor says the state is testing more than 200 people a day now – still short of the goal of 600-800 tests a day, but Raimondo says the state is closing in quickly on the threshold.
Getting a bead on the scale of the infection is the best way health official can gauge whether the restrictions are having an impact and how much longer they need to be in place.
