PROVIDENCE — Gov. Gina M. Raimondo Wednesday said the state has set up a fast-track COVID-19 testing system for all front line nursing home health care workers through the CVS testing site at Twin River in Lincoln.
“We’re working very hard to make sure all our front line health care workers can get tested more quickly,” Raimondo said at her daily press briefing at the State House. “Right now we’re particularly focused on those health care workers in nursing homes and other congregate care settings.”
“If you’re a nurse, nurse physician, or a CNA, and you’re working in a nursing home, group home or other congregate setting, we are focused on making sure that you can all be tested immediately without delay and get your results quickly,” the governor said.
News of the state’s new fast-track testing system for nursing home workers came as state health officials announced seven new deaths, bringing Rhode Island’s virus-related death toll to 87.
Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said there were 278 new cases as of Wednesday with 229 patients in the hospital. Rhode Island now has a total of 3,529 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
In her announcement on the fast-track COVID-19 tests for nursing home workers, Raimondo said CVS is going to give the state a couple hundred spots every day solely for front-line health care workers in congregant settings.
The state has testing sites located at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, Rhode Island College in Providence and the Community College of Rhode Island’s Knight Campus in Warwick. CVS meanwhile is offering rapid drive-thru coronavirus tests outside the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, which will now rapidly test up to 200 nursing home health care workers a day.
“You won’t need an appointment; they’ll go quickly; and you’ll get your result right away,” Raimondo said. “The Department of Health is in touch with all the nursing homes and they’re making arrangements for everybody to get this test as necessary.”
“CVS is phenomenal. I can’t say enough good things about the corporate partner that CVS has been,” she added.
The state is planning to roll out fast track testing for all health care workers in the coming days, she said.
Raimondo Wednesday also announced that the state has contracted with the Wyndham Hotel in Warwick, which will reserve just over 200 beds for those people who are homeless or housing insecure and need to quarantine.
“We’ve served about 50 people already at that location,” she said.
The governor also announced a new dash board data tracker that will be shown at her daily press briefings and updated daily with case information and data, including new cases, number of fatalities and total daily tests.
“From day one I have said that I want to be transparent and fact-based,” Raimondo said. “I want to give you, the people of Rhode Island, the facts that you need and deserve to live your lives safely and so this is just another step in our effort to make the information more accessible and more granular for every body to see.”
Raimondo also thanked Rhode Islanders for their patience so far during the crisis.
“This is getting tough. Staying at home, not being in school and work is getting really old for all of us,” she said. “I’m asking you to hang in there with me just a little bit longer. It’s still a critical time in these next couple of weeks. Know that I am right there with you and that this is getting harder, not easier. But we can do it. If we hang tough together we’ll all be safer and better for it.”
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
