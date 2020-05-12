PROVIDENCE — Gov. Gina M. Raimondo sounded a confident tone during her daily media briefing on Tuesday, saying it’s time for Rhode Islanders to be brave with the state in the first phase of lifting the stay-at-home order, to make that doctor’s appointment, to patronize that local retailer, or to dine at that neighborhood eatery next week.
“It’s time to be brave,” Raimondo said. “It is time to start coming out again, slowly, carefully with the new rules. My birthday’s Sunday, I told my family ‘Take me out for dinner next week.’ I plan to go out. I’m going to try to lead and show I’m following my own rules … It’s going to take some time, that’s the other reason I want to go slow. We have to build confidence.”
But while the governor wants Rhode Islanders to begin to show bravery in the face of COVID-19, she does not want their courage to transform into hubris.
“If you start to break the rules, a lot more people get sick, then people will really not have confidence. That is the other reason to go slowly,” she said. “So I would say I hear you, I know you’re afraid, I believe it is safe. I’m going to eat my own cooking so to speak and I would encourage you to slowly get out there and follow these rules and after you do it a few times, I think you’ll be confident.”
The governor on Tuesday announced that Rhode Island had suffered another 14 fatalities related to COVID-19, increasing the state’s death toll to 444. According to Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, the 14 deaths ranged in age from people in their 60s to older than 100 years old. There were also 164 new positive cases of COVID-19, with 277 people currently hospitalized. Of the 277, 72 people are currently in intensive care and 53 are on ventilators, according to statistics from RIDOH.
When asked if she had concerns that Rhode Island may be opening too soon, ahead of neighboring states, Raimondo said she did not.
“If I did, I wouldn’t be doing it. But, it’s a balance, so right now Rhode Island is the first state in the northeast, I’m the first governor to have lifted our stay-at-home order, so it is a fact that we’re going ahead of Massachusetts, ahead of Connecticut, ahead of some of our neighbors,” she explained. “I made that decision because we had 14 days of a plateau, our hospitalizations were going down, our testing is the highest per capita of either any state in America, certainly any state in the northeast, and our experience here on the ground is such that I felt it was safe to go ahead and do this.”
The governor also said that the relationship between economic health and physical health was important, saying “it is not healthy to keep so many Rhode Islanders out of work for so long, so in light of all of that, I made the decision, the difficult decision, to lift the stay-at-home order, with the focus on getting people back to work.”
One of the seeming reasons as to why Raimondo has such confidence in lifting the stay-at-home order is the residents of Rhode Island. With the state four days into having its stay-at-home order lifted, Raimondo said she was “very pleased” with the response of the state’s residents, saying she was seeing people “following the rules, people using the parks but doing it responsibly, most people are wearing their masks when they’re at retail, nearly everyone working in a retail operation is wearing their mask. So that gives me confidence.”
“The longer we see Rhode Islanders following the rules, then I have confidence that we can continue to relax the rules as we go forward,” she said.
“There weren’t big congregations, folks are not trying to sneak into nursing homes as we once saw that they were … At the moment, the behavior of Rhode Islanders, people get it,” the governor later said. “Breaking the rules only hurts you and your family. Breaking the rules only means we have to go slower to reopen this economy. So as long as we see that people are following the rules, we’ll get more and more confident that we can continue to put the foot on the gas and open more.”
The governor also emphasized that hospitals are ready to begin accepting patients for appointments and non-critical surgeries, although she’s been hearing patients may still be afraid to do so.
“I want you to have confidence, we wouldn’t be allowing this if it weren’t safe. These hospitals know what they’re doing, they’re safe, they’re open for business, they’re taking it slowly, they are ready to serve you,” Raimondo said.
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
Log In
