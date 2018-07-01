BLACKSTONE — In an historic and unprecedented move, the Blackstone-Millville Regional School Committee has voted 6 to 2 to ask for a district-wide super town meeting, or regional town meeting, to break a voter impasse on the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District’s school budget for next fiscal year.
Voting in favor of the district-wide super town meeting were members Bethany B. Dunton, Tara L. Larkin, Tammy Lemieux, Caryn Vernon, Erin P. Vinacco and Sarah E. Williams.
Casting the dissenting voters were Jane C. Reggio and Jack R. Keefe.
Super town meetings have only convened a handful of times in the Commonwealth, and there has never been one in Blackstone and Millville.
The super town meeting is scheduled to be held on a date next month to be determined by both towns. The meeting will be held in the Blackstone-Millville Regional High School auditorium and will be open to all registered voters in Blackstone and Millville.
The selectmen from both towns are scheduled to meet jointly in the coming days to name a town moderator for the regional meeting. Millville’s town moderator is Leslie M. Davis, and Blackstone’s moderator is Mark N. Poirier. The selectmen can also choose a neutral party to moderate the meeting.
Super town meetings are allowed by the state to force compromise if one or both of the towns in a regional school district fail to provide funding for their district assessment after two rounds of voting. If that happens, the regional school committee schedules a combined district-wide meeting, often called a “super town meeting” in a single venue with its own moderator.
This regional meeting includes all eligible voters from both towns who vote on a single article - the school budget. Voting is by ballot and requires a two-thirds majority. If the regional vote fails, the School Committee reconsiders its budget (it may or may not reformulate it) and calls another regional meeting. This super town meeting step can be repeated as many times as necessary to approve budget funding.
The Blackstone-Millville super town meeting is being held because Millville voters at a special town meeting on Wednesday failed to muster a two-thirds majority vote to pass an article approving $39,000 in additional contributions to the Regional School District’s school budget.
At the Millville annual town meeting in May, annual town meeting voters in Millville funded the minimal contribution and an additional amount of money. At its annual town meeting, Blackstone voters funded the minimal contribution and funded an additional $99,425 contribution that surpassed Millville’s vote (per percentage). That meant that Millville had to come up with an additional $39,000.
The regional town meeting is being held next month because Millville voters at a special town meeting Wednesday failed to get the two-thirds majority vote required to approve the additional $39,000.
That being the case, the Blackstone-Millville Regional District School Committee had three options. The first was to re-certify a lower budget figure at $22,484,000, which would match what both towns have already voted on. The second option was to keep the May 30 re-certified budget of $22,623,707 and offset the amount not approved by Millville with new revenue sources. Those new revenue sources include a $70,000 increase in transportation reimbursement from the state.
The third option was to call a regional super town meeting and resubmit the same budget. The committee decided on the third option, which means voters in both Blackstone and Millville will now vote on a budget that includes Blackstone’s $99,425 and the requested $39,000 in additional contributions from Millville.
