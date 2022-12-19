58 officers join ranks after police academy graduation
LINCOLN – Fifty-eight new police officers will join the ranks of 28 different departments statewide following Municipal Police Training Academy’s session two graduation.
Remarks at the ceremony encouraged graduates to lean on their friends and family for support and focus on building enduring community relationships.
“Connecting our community and our police is a high priority for all of us,” said Gov. Dan McKee. “Treat everyone with dignity and respect. As you remain vigilant on the beat, remember that the people you’re encountering everyday are people just like you, just like me.”
Lt. Christopher Zarrella, executive director of the academy, likened the job of a police officer to being a lighthouse, a “signal for guidance, a source of light and inspiration” in communities.
He said that while “there will be times when you apprehend criminals, no doubt about it,” the vast majority of a police officer’s time is spent “assisting the general public” and being a lighthouse.
Col. Darnell Weaver, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police, thanked the friends and family members in attendance for supporting the class of new officers, and told them that their support is critical in a police officer’s career.
“Even though law enforcement has changed over the years, one thing that hasn’t not changed is we need the support of our family and friends,” he said.
He also encouraged the officers to build bonds within their communities.
“Police officers today have the unique opportunity to reset the narrative,” he said.
This class of recruits began their 20 weeks of training in August, taking courses that covered all aspects of the job and passing physical fitness requirements.
Officer Katrina Athaide of the Warwick Police Department was class valedictorian, and one of eight female graduates in this session. In her speech, she said the class had developed a strong bond throughout training, and thanked her fellow classmates.
“We couldn’t have gotten here without each other,” she said. She also joked about being one of eight women, saying they were “the only ones with hair among all these bald heads.”
Officer Grecia Velasquez, joining the Woonsocket Police Department, said it was a little nerve-racking at first, but “all the guys are really welcoming.”
Velasquez was born in Woonsocket but moved to Providence as a child. She said she wanted to return to the city to work because it’s where her parents immigrated to from Guatemala, and she wants to help “bridge the gap” between Hispanics and the police.
Her peer and fellow Woonsocket officer Troy Martin said he had been trying to get on the Woonsocket force for five years, attending the physical fitness tests regularly. He said he met Chief Thomas Oates about three years ago, and is looking forward to working under him.
Woonsocket Officer Matthew LaPlume received the Commander Raymond J. Shannon Leadership Award, which is named in honor of a Pawtucket police officer who served for 30 years before being appointed as the executive director of the academy in 1978. The recipient is chosen by the academy class through a vote, and LaPlume said it was a surprise.
“I’m really fortunate,” LaPlume said. “They made my job really easy,” he added, referring to his peers. He served as the class leader for the last 10 weeks of the program, he said.
The four new Woonsocket recruits were sworn in at the Woonsocket Police Department later in the afternoon with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
Jamestown Police Chief Edward Mello, who serves as the Police Officers Commission of Standards and Training, was one of the last speakers, and advised the new officers to “come to work prepared everyday, mentally, physically and in your appearance.”
“You as a police officer will now have a tremendous responsibility in your communities,” he said. “Be compassionate, be thorough, don’t take shortcuts.”
By Stella Lorence
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.