NORTH SMITHFIELD – The R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) has granted final approval to a change of ownership at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island that could open the door to plans for the longtime Northern Rhode Island facility at Park Square to be updated or relocated.
The approval comes after the RIDOH’s Health Services Council recommended a Change in Effective Control (CEC) application for Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island’s ownership on Nov. 1.
Under the requested change LifePoint Health, Inc., of Brentwood, Tennessee, is acquiring a 60-percent ownership share of the for-profit Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode of Island at 116 Eddie Dowling Highway under its acquisition of Kindred Healthcare, the company that shared the rehabilitation operation’s ownership with Landmark Medical Center and its parent, Prime Healthcare.
Landmark-Prime will retain its 40-percent ownership under the change bringing in LifePoint as the day-to-day operator of the facility under its 60-percent ownership share.
During an Oct. 18 hearing on the Health Services Council CEC recommendation, Landmark CEO Michael Souza said there would be no change in the operational make-up of the partnership and that the approval will allow Landmark and Lifepoint to begin work on a potential move to a new facility that would be submitted to the Department of Health under a Certificate of Need application in the near future.
The current Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island is located in the former Fogarty Memorial Hospital building at Park Square under a lease that is expiring, according to Souza.
“So we need to start preparing to move forward with land and building and transition to a new location so we can keep providing the great care we do,” Souza told the Health Services Council.
Jennifer Olsen-Armstrong, chief of RIDOH’s Center for Health Facilities Regulation, noted the final approval of the application this week in a letter to Landmark and LifePoint’s attorney Joel K. Goloskie.
“The Rhode Island Department of Health accepts the recommendation of the Health Services Council and hereby approves the application and adopts the attached report in its entirety,” Olsen-Armstrong wrote.
Approval and implementation of the application would terminate the existing Rehabilitation Hospital license issued to Rhode Island Rehabilitation Hospital, LLC d/b/a Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island and result in the issuance of a similar license to the new ownership entity, according to Olsen-Armstrong.
The approved application lists LifePoint as paying $6.1 million to acquire Kindred Healthcare’s share of Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island. The new owner is listed as planning to invest $1.5 billion in the facilities it owns nationwide but the exact amount that might be directed to improvements at Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island under that funding was not specified in the Change in Effective Control filing.
By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
