NORTH SMITHFIELD – The R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) last week approved a Change in Effective Control (CEC) application for the Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode of Island at 116 Eddie Dowling Highway that could be a step toward major changes for the Landmark Medical Center affiliated facility.
Landmark and its parent Prime Healthcare will continue to own a 40-percent share in the for-profit rehabilitation care operation under the change, while its partner Kindred Healthcare’s 60-percent share will be taken over by LifePoint Health, Inc., of Brentwood, Tennessee.
That new partnership is expected to soon announce a plan to build a new facility to accommodate Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island’s 82 licensed rehabilitation beds that are now located in the leased former Fogarty Hospital building at Park Square. Any such proposal would have to be detailed in the state’s Certificate of Need (CON) approval process also required of healthcare facilities under state law.
According to the Rehabilitation Hospital of RI CEC application, LifePoint was founded in 1999 as an offshoot of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) with 23 community hospitals in nine states. Today LifePoint operates as a national healthcare company with hospitals and healthcare entities in over 100 communities, employing approximately 60,000 people, and
in annual revenues, the application notes.
The application also lists LifePoint as paying $6.1 million to acquire Kindred’s share of the for-profit facility under a purchase to be financed with 100% equity.
Rehabilitation Hospital of RI was projected to realize total revenues of $12,699,145, total expenses of 11,105,803 and an operating profit of $1,593,342 in FY 2023.
The application also includes a projection that LifePoint expects to invest $1.5 billion in the facilities it owns nationwide, a point that gained discussion in the CEC review as to how much that could mean for RHRI.
LifePoint took over Kindred Healthcare last year and obtained a consent agreement from the Department of Health to continue operating Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island (RHRI) while its CEC was pending.
That process has included the submission of a 797-page application detailing its planned operation of the local rehabilitation operation as well as details of the company’s operations and holdings nationwide.
The CEC application, a required state approval for healthcare facility ownership changes under state law, must now gain final approval of Dr. Utpala Bandy, interim director of health, to complete the state’s review.
The Landmark-Prime and LifePoint’s CEC application was considered by the Health Services Council (HSC) on Oct. 18 during a hearing that included a review of the proposed ownership change presented by Joel K. Goloskie, legal counsel for applicant, and hospital officials, as well as testimony by Christopher Callaci, general counsel the United Nurses and Allied Professionals, and Patricia Rocha, legal counsel for the proposed 50-bed Encompass Health Rehabilitation facility in Johnston.
Callaci, who also submitted a letter on his organization’s position, highlighted the applicant’s statements that its growth “has not been fueled by a pattern of slashing staff,” or that its “success has come from identifying underserved markets with the potential for growth and investing in the facilities and people that fuel that growth,” while seeking assurances that those statements would be honored by the new RHRI partnership.
The company also indicated that it plans a projected increase in staffing levels among RNs, LPNs, Nursing Aides, PTs, OTs, and clerical staff in the current budget year and FY2024, Callaci noted.
To assure that such staff levels are retained Callaci requested the Council specify a no-layoffs provision for a period of three years if it chose to approve the application.
LifePoint has agreed to assume Kindred’s contractual obligations, Callaci noted, a point raised during the review as an indication of its interest in keeping RHRI’s staff.
Callaci also called for more specifics on how LifePoint plans to spend its $1.5 billion in improvement funding and how much of that funding would be directed to Rehabilitation Hospital of RI.
Rocha’s letter of response and testimony before the council pertained to the possibility that Rehabilitation Hospital of R.I. would move from its current location to a new facility in the Providence area. Encompass was about to break ground on its new state approved 50-bed facility in Johnston and saw no need for another new rehabilitation facility, Rocha indicated.
“Encompass does not presently object to the CEC Application as filed. Encompass, however, is writing to inform the HSC and RIDOH with full transparency that, if and when the necessary CON application is filed, it intends to object to any relocation of RHRI.
“There is no need for a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital within or close proximity to Providence in light of Encompass’ recent CON approval,” Rocha stated.
The topic of a new Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island building was addressed by Souza, Landmark’s CEO during the Oct. 18 HSC hearing.
The current Rehabilitation Hospital of RI is located in a building that is leased and that lease is running out, Souza explained.
“So we need to start preparing to move forward with land and building and transition to a new location so we can keep providing the great care we do,” Souza explained.
While outlining that it as yet remains unknown how much of LifePoint’s improvement funding would be coming to Rhode Island, Souza that would likely be a part of the CON application RHRI would be submitting after the approval of its Change in Effective Control application
“What I would say is that would be part of the CON that we’ll be submitting shortly as part of a new building,” Souza said.
“When we do the new building, we’ll provide how much we’re investing in the land, in the building, in equipping the building, and in the staffing that would have to increase in order to operate a large building that we would have,” Souza said.
Souza and Goloskie also testified that while LifePoint has assumed operation of RHRI, it has done so seamlessly while taking on Kindred’s staffing and operating procedures.
That in fact has been a part of LifePoint’s success, according to Goloskie.
“The founders of LifePoint believe that you can do well providing local care in the community.
“You don’t have to be anchored around a flagship hospital, that you can keep care in your community and keep it from going over the horizon to large urban and tertiary centers,” Goloskie noted.
Acquiring local expertise in operations as it did with the Kindred acquisition was the most “cost effective way” of achieving that goal, according to Goloskie.
“It’s a change of upstream ownership,” Goloskie said while explaining that from an operational perspective everything remains the same.
Souza noted that the joint venture had been formed with Kindred managing the RHRI operation and Landmark providing services to the hospital such as dietary, security and pharmacy.
“We provide all those services, so the joint venture still all remains the same,” Souza noted.
Kindred’s managers of the operation have now moved over to LifePoint and Souza said there is still an advisory board for the operation with three directors from LifePoint, three from Landmark and himself as chair.
“Quality was already good, as you saw a year and a half ago at the rehab hospital. It’s actually even further improved through the knowledge of our national partner Kindred and now LifePoint,” Souza said.
“We still have the same great outstanding staff that thankfully shows up every day,” the Landmark CEO added.
