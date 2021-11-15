By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – A consulting engineer is recommending the demolition of the former Lafayette Mill administration building at 148 Hamlet Ave., calling the structure a threat to the adjacent middle schools and putting the estimated price tag for saving it north of an eye-popping $20 million.
“Clearly the building is unfit and unsafe for any human use or occupancy,” Eric J. Wishart, president of Civil CADD Services Inc. of Lincoln, said in a report delivered to the city in late October. “There are risks to adjacent properties, public and private, for partial collapses, particularly of the roof.”
Built in 1908, the Victorian-style building is one of two remaining architectural survivors of the former Lafayette spinning complex. The onetime warren of mills was all but decimated in a series of fires over a decade ago and the city razed most of what remained to make way for the Susan D. Menard Middle School on Hamlet Avenue that opened in 2010.
The original plan for the buildings that were spared the wrecker’s ball was to restore them to their former grandeur – a goal the city achieved with the smaller of the two – the guard house. Located at 134 Hamlet Ave., adjacent to the ornate administration building, the guard house is now used as a substation for the Woonsocket Police Department.
While both buildings were added to the National Register of Historic Places, no progress was ever made toward restoring the two-story, 50 – by 64-foot administration building and the condition of the brick and masonry site has continued to deteriorate over the years.
At a City Council meeting about two weeks ago, Councilman James Cournoyer asked the Planning Department for an update on the structural integrity of the building and suggested the time may have arrived to proceed with demolition of a worsening eyesore.
“I’ve said for some time that 148 Hamlet Ave. is the poster child for blight in the city and the engineering report confirms that,” Cournoyer said via e-mail. “If we are serious about blight removal, this should be at the top of the list.”
He’s not getting an argument from Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino, to whom the engineering report was delivered. D’Agostino said that if the building is to be demolished, “I’ll gladly take the first swing.”
“I’ve always felt from the day I started working here that that building should come down,” the public works director said. “It needs to go, that’s my opinion.”
CCSI’s 6-page report paints a dire picture of the building. It says paint and plaster are peeling from the walls: timbers that have been exposed to moisture entering the building from numerous openings in the shell of the building are rotting; wood floors are buckled and spongy; there is “debris everywhere;” and the partial basement was holding six feet of standing water when Wishart first visited the site in late August.
“Rodent and bird carcasses and waste are ever-present,” the report says. “Mold and mildew bloom is ever-present.”
Staircases on the first and second floor were wet, Wishart said, posing a risk to firefighters.
Wishart believes the paint sheeting off the walls is lead-based and the materials used in the construction of the site are asbestos-based – complicating a salvage job with measures to mitigate the hazardous substances. And if the city were to ever consider re-purposing the structure it would have to rectify an assortment of code and ADA deficiencies by installing an elevator and building additional exits and restrooms.
The most immediate risk posed by the building is the condition of the wooden, mansard-style roof, the report says. While “the basic structure” of the masonry portion of the building appears stable, “the roof is and continues collapsing,” the report says.
“As a ballooning structure, wind can get inside and push up on the roof at the same time wind over the roof can lift it, similar to an airfoil,” it says. “Due to the condition of the sills and timber supports of the mansard, departure of at least a portion of the roof is a clear and present danger.”
Wishart said that while “any man-made structure can be saved,” it was beyond the scope of his report to make a recommendation on whether such a venture would be worth it to the city.
“From an engineering or construction perspective, the choice to save, repair, restore or raze is one purely of economics,” he said. “It is not the role of CCSI to identify worthiness or suitability for any particular use of the structure or property, or to assess value judgments on the current property or its best and final use.”
Wishart noted that the Rhode Island Historical Preservation Commission estimated the cost of rehabilitating the structure at $12 million some time ago. Adjusted for inflation and the mitigation of hazardous substances, the figure has probably risen to “roughly double” that today, Wishart said.
“Based on the totality of the unsafe conditions found throughout, and the hazards associated with lead paint and asbestos-containing materials, CCSI recommends the building official post the building with an unsafe/no-entry notice; and recommends the City demolish the building at its earliest convenience to mitigate the hazards noted, especially considering these hazards are present in such close proximity to the Middle School and Hamlet Avenue.”
