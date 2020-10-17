Woonsocket Maylor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, left, listens as Paul Brais, Construction Supervisor for NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, front right, gives a guided tour of a home under total reconstruction in Woonsocket Thursday. The home, located at 452 Front St., was formerly a three-family dwelling that fell into disrepair and is being completely rehabed for a total cost of $356,000 from the Rhode Island Housing and Community Development and HUD’s Neighborhood Stabilization Program. The City of Woonsocket will put up $75,000 of that money. The home, once completed, will be sold to a qualified low-income buyer for $165,900. Joining them are, from left, NeighborWorks representatives Meghan Rego, Director of Resource Development; Bill Lewis, Co-Director, Neighborhood Real Estate Development; and Woonsocket Interim-Planning Director Scott Gibbs. The home will be ready for occupation by the Spring of 2021.