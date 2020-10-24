PAWTUCKET — Retired Lime Rock Fire Chief Frank Sylvester has found this current presidential election both amusing and infuriating, and for good reason.
Sylvester, you see, met both Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden up and close and personal during his half-century-plus work as a firefighter and chief.
The Pawtucket native, who will turn 87 on Feb. 15 and just celebrated his 65th wedding anniversary with wife Estelle, even worked for Trump many moons ago.
“When I tell people I’ve met them both, their first response is, ‘What type of guy is he?’” Sylvester said. “With Trump, I tell them he was arrogant back then, and I think he still is. Joe Biden was very friendly, seemed to be a down-to-earth kind of guy.”
Sylvester said he met Biden at the Congressional Fire Institute in Washington, D.C. in January or February of 1989, a year after he became the Lime Rock fire chief, when he happened to be seated with the then-senator from Delaware at a dinner for fire chiefs.
At the dinner, Sylvester said, Biden told him that an endorsement from the Volunteer Firefighters of Delaware can make or break an election in that state. Biden told Sylvester that an endorsement from the volunteer group is why he had been in office for so long.
“He also gave me a little statue of himself wearing a Delaware fire chief’s outfit, and I’ve still got it to this day,” he added. “I liked Joe Biden. He seemed to be very honest with me, lowkey. I’m not impressed with very many people, but he was different.”
Biden, Sylvester said, asked him how he became interested in the fire service.
“I told him I was just looking for a career,” he said. “After I got out of the Army (he fought in the Korean War between 1953-55), I was working as a steel worker for Newman-Crosby Steel of Pawtucket, but I wanted something more fulfilling.
“I found it, and I told him I loved what I did; I still do,” Sylvester said. “I think he seemed impressed by that because of his dealings with firefighters in Delaware.”
In the summer of ’88, perhaps six months before his dinner with Biden and just after a 23-year stint with the Pawtucket Fire Department, Sylvester – then 54 – worked for J.F. Moran Shipping Co. of Warwick. Shortly after starting, his bosses assigned him as the new agent of the Trump Princess, the multimillionaire’s yacht, which had landed in Newport.
“My duties included checking the ship’s oil, its diesel fuel, water supply and all the paperwork. It was a tough job,” he stated. “I had never seen anything like it. It cost $57 million and was 285 feet long. Back then, it was the largest vessel ever to come into Newport waters.
Sylvester met Trump about three months after the ship had docked in Newport, he said.
“I was down in the galley, and he came down and wanted to know who I was, so I told him,” Sylvester said. “He said, ‘Welcome aboard,’ but didn’t say much after.”
Trump got upset with Sylvester, he said, when Sylvester was taking Trump’s limo off the yacht, because Trump apparently didn’t want anyone to know he was there.
“But that was crazy,” Sylvester said. “I mean, we were in Newport, he’s on a 285-foot yacht, the name Trump is on the license plate, but he didn’t want anyone to know.”
Sylvester said his memories of Trump aren’t pleasant.
“It was because of his attitude. It hasn’t changed at all,” Sylvester said. “He came across then like nobody is better than he is, and he still does.”
Despite having had personal interactions with both major presidential candidates, Sylvester said he has not made up his mind for the upcoming presidential election.
“I doesn’t impress me at all that I know both of them,” he said. “I haven’t voted yet, and I have no idea who I’ll vote for. I’m not a politician; in fact, I’m not much into politics, but neither one of them thrill me.”
Not surprisingly, Sylvester’s meetings with famed politicians are not reserved to Biden and Trump, as he’s also fished with former President George H. W. Bush. While Sylvester was a chief in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, he and his wife would vacation in Kennebunkport, Maine, where he became the chief of security for former President Bush.
“I was assigned to his home back when he was the vice president. Whenever he wanted to go fishing, my job was to set up a security zone around his boat, and I used to fish with him on Boone Island,” Sylvester said.
When asked if he had any “fish stories,” Sylvester grinned mischievously and responded, “I’ve got one, no doubt!”
“His wife, Barbara, she was beautiful, and she named his boat ‘Fidelity.’ It was a 24-footer,” Sylvester said. “Anyway, whenever he went fishing, I ran a patrol boat with a crew of four, and I’d follow him wherever he went. One day, I had set up a one-mile security zone around him, but then I heard him ask, ‘Chief, can you do me a favor and cut the mile security zone down to a half-mile? The fish aren’t biting!’”
“No longer had we reduced the zone when he looked at me and smiled, ‘The fish pay attention to your security zone!’ He already had caught one,” Sylvester said. “He was such a nice man. When he passed away last year, I took it really hard. That’s how much I thought of him.”
