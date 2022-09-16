WOONSOCKET – Removal proceedings initiated by the City Council against Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt have been temporarily halted by a Rhode Island Supreme Court justice, who issued the order just hours before the hearing was set to begin at City Hall.
The City Council’s attorney, James Marusak, informed the council that the court had ordered it not to take any further action toward removing Baldelli-Hunt from office until the full court could review filings from Baldelli-Hunt. The full court conference is expected to take place on Thursday, Sept. 22 and the council has been asked to respond by Monday at noon.
“The Supreme Court has ruled at the request of the mayor that nothing take place until the Supreme Court has been able to look at the filing of both parties,” Marusak said. “We will await any further directive from the Court before convening any matters concerning this action by rule of court.”
Removal proceedings were initiated by a formal complaint filed by Council member Denise Sierra, who accused Baldelli-Hunt of nine instances of willfully violating city ordinances and neglecting her official duty. The charges all stem from incidents that happened within the last two years, including building a shade structure at Rivers Edge Park instead of at the animal shelter, an action for which Baldelli-Hunt was formally censured by the council last year. The most recent incident involved the administration failing to pay Woonsocket Police officers the wage increase agreed to in their recently renegotiated contract.
Baldelli-Hunt dismissed the complaint as a “last ditch effort” to prevent her from holding office. She is running unopposed for reelection in November. Sierra is not running for reelection for her seat on the council.
The hearing on Thursday night was adjourned after three minutes, once Marusak informed the council of the Court’s order.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.