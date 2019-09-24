WOONSOCKET — A loosely assembled peloton of more than 500 bicyclists pedaled through the city Friday morning while seeking to raise money in the continuing fight against AIDS.
Participants in 25th annual Cycle for the Cause ride from Boston to New York made a rest stop in the parking lot of the Bank of America branch at 25 John A Cummings Way Thursday morning before continuing on through North Smithfield and western Rhode Island to Connecticut.
The three-day ride saw the cyclists arrive at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center on W13th St., in New York City, the beneficiary of the fund raising effort, where a concluding party will be held.
Last year’s ride raised just over $2 million for the center’s work and Glenda Testone, working at the city pit stop Friday, said she hopes this year’s total will go even higher.
“I think we are going to be a little bit over that this year and we are feeling good about that,” Testone said. The riders must raise between $2,000 to $3,000 to participate but some bring in much more than that with the help of corporate sponsors and individual fundraising, Testone noted.
The community center, founded in 1983 to fight the AIDS crisis, provides AIDS testing, HIV prevention, connections to care, support groups and and education with the funding raised by Cycle for the Cause, its largest fundraiser, and other fundraising efforts, Testone noted.
The ride started in the suburbs of Boston at about 6:30 a.m. Friday with the riders staying at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut for their first overnight after riding 88 miles. The ride continued on Saturday with another overnight in Connecticut before reaching New York on Sunday.
Evan Seigerman and Marc Schechter, a married couple making the ride, actually met during the 2016 Cycle for the Cause fundraising ride, Seigerman noted as he and Schechter took a break from their bikes.
“We got married on Sept. 8 and this is part of the honeymoon,” Seigerman said.
Schechter, who has participated in the fundraiser four times, and Seigerman, making his seventh ride, took on the latest trip because “we want to support our community.”
“We love the center and its cause and we love to bike,” Schechter said.
Clear but a little chilly at the start Friday morning, the weather was warming by the time riders reached Bank of America.
Michael DeBernardis, a member of Bank of America’s LGBT Pride Group in New York, was doing his part helping out at Cummings Way, and even taking photos of the riders standing in front of a Bank of America backdrop.
“I love it,” DeBernardis said of the fundraising ride.
“It gets very emotional when you think of the work that has been done over 40 years. It’s been a struggle but we are still fighting and someday we will find a cure for AIDS one day,” DeBernardis said.
The ride is supported from a list of corporate sponsors such as ADP, a payroll solutions company, Bank of America and several other major financial organizations, CVS Health, Foxwoods, Pepsico and more.
Njeri Nginyo, a rider with the ADP corporate team, said her company had a total team of 120 riders and support people in the event this year.
“Our riders come from all over to support this great effort,” she said. ADP’s CEO, Carlos Rodriguez, was among the team members making the trip in support of the LGBT Community Center, she said.
“They do education, awareness, HIV prevention,” she said of the organization. “The ride is absolutely worth doing,” she added.
Her own group had only been on road for a short time after the start on Friday but Nginyo said she had no doubt the team would finish its challenge.
“We trained hard for this,” she said as ADP team members mounted their bikes and headed out on Social Street to begin the next leg of their journey.
